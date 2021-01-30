Dobson charged with murder

A 23-year-old man has been killed, and authorities have arrested a former high school football star for the crime.
Zaqwan Washain Dobson, 26, of 134 Carolina Road, Mount Airy, has been charged in the murder of Tevon Parsons, 23.
Capt. Scott Hudson, of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, stated that 9-1-1 received a call at 4:37 p.m. Thursday about a possible shooting at 252 Cedar Ridge Road, which is off of Pipers Gap Road about a mile and a half northwest of Franklin Road.
“When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male victim in the middle of the roadway deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” stated Hudson.
“Deputies on the scene requested the assistance of the Criminal Investigation Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Detectives and agents arrived on the scene to further the investigation into the shooting incident.”
As of that statement Friday night, the sheriff’s office would say only that “a person of interest has been detained at the crime scene.”
By midday Saturday, the sheriff’s office had alerted The News that Dobson had been charged, although the exact wording of the charge was not given.
Sheriff Steve Hiatt said he wanted to thank the N.C. SBI, Surry County EMS, Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Airy Police Department, and the N.C. Highway Patrol for their assistance in this shooting and the ensuing investigation.
More charges
Once the deputies had Dobson in custody, the officers learned that the suspect had an outstanding order for his arrest for failure to appear in court on several charges from 2020.
Last March 11, the MAPD reported that Dobson was jailed on charges of common law robbery and assault and battery after officers investigated a noise disturbance at a location on Hadley Street. Dobson was placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
Then on June 10 Dobson was one of two men busted during a larceny investigation at a residence on Salem Drive. Reported stolen were an iPad, Oakley prescription sunglasses and a portable printer’s battery.
While making the arrest, officers reportedly found Dobson in possession of heroin, meth and marijuana. He was accused of two felonies: possession of Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances, as well as misdemeanors possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dobson was given a $40,000 secured bond for that arrest.
Capt. Larry Lowe said that Dobson had missed court dates for those June charges. This resulted in a secured bond of $75,000 being given to Dobson; however, the murder charge means the suspect is being held without bond at this time.
“This is still an active investigation, and it appears to have resulted from of a disagreement between the two individuals,” said Capt. Hudson.
Athlete
Dobson obtained a lot of local sports notoriety in 2012 as he had a strong senior year of high school on the gridiron, playing both offense and defense on Mount Airy’s team that went 12-2.
He carried the ball for 883 yards and 14 touchdowns. Then on defense he had 58 tackles and seven sacks, with a fumble recovery for a TD and a safety.
However, in 2017 he and former teammate Julius Coram were arrested together during a traffic check.
Dobson was charged with carrying a concealed pistol and then felony of a stolen firearm when that pistol turned out to have been reported stolen.
Coram was charged with two felonies: trafficking opium and possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver.
