Dobson charged with murder

DOBSON — Three properties came before county officials last week in requests for zoning changes. Two went smoothly, but one met opposition.

Two of the rezoning requests were related to someone wanting a place to operate a small business. One man spoke of his furniture making/refinishing work, and another said he wanted to sell golf carts and possibly vehicles.

The third request related to building a multi-resident housing unit in Bannertown.

The Surry County Board of Commissioners listened to speakers on both sides of the issue involving 174 New St., which is the road that goes behind the Dollar General store on U.S. 52 Business.

Manuel Contreras owns 1.3 acres of land along New Street. He already owns a small, six-family unit on the street. The land and building tax value comes to $164,000 according to a Planning Board report to the board. Contreras wants to add another similar unit next door.

Joseph Jose Melendez spoke on behalf of the owner of the land.

Melendez said the owner had remodeled the existing unit, doing everything by the book, and he wants to do everything by the book with the new apartments.

Randy Parker, who lives across the street on Gwyn Avenue, said during the remodeling, “there were a lot of thefts in the community.”

“The people who are in there now have wild parties, drinking, noise, vulgar music coming from speakers,” Parker said. Of the new structure, he said, “I oppose.”

Haywood Easter said he occupies two lots on New Street.

One of the major concerns he has for any additional housing on the short street is the condition of the road.

“Vehicles cannot actually go side by side,” Easter said.

He said it has been in the talks for several years about the N.C. Department of Transportation extending New Street south to U.S. 52 Bypass. Then truck traffic could be routed from N.C. 103 in Flat Rock away from the downtown intersection at Renfro Street/East Pine Street and then out to the highway on New Street.

With the possibility of much more traffic in the residential neighborhood, the issue comes up of widening the roads onto people’s personal property, as well as the danger to children getting into the roadway. This could be made worse by adding multi-family units there, he believed.

“I have nothing against the current owner,” Easter said. “I think the world of him. … He has done a wonderful job fixing the apartments up.”

“In the past there has been a lot of drug activity around the apartments,” he continued. That hasn’t been the case since Contreras took over, but could still be a concern going forward.

“To be honest with you, we oppose these apartments being built before there’s anything being done (to improve the conditions).”

Easter said he knows he will lose the fight against the apartments because Contreras owns the property, pays his taxes and has a right to pursue the American dream. But, he wanted to bring awareness to problems in the neighborhood “before we hastily jump into this.”

Chelsea Ward told the commissioners, “I feel like I’m the one who would be affected most by the apartments because I’m the property right beside the lot.”

Like Easter, she said she doesn’t have anything against Contreras and appreciates him fixing up the existing apartments.

“I feel like it’s helped the neighborhood,” she said. “I do feel like we have better people in there now, minus a few issues.”

However, she feels like having an apartment building right next door to her would take away her personal privacy and lower her property value.

There are some trees between the lots to create a buffer, but Ward fears those will be cut down during the construction.

Johnny Easter, the county’s development services director, explained that with condition-use zoning, the commissioners and planning board can put some conditions in place before approving the rezoning.

For example, the first building was constructed before there was city water service on the street, the director said. If Contreras wants to build a new complex, both buildings would have to be connected to Mount Airy’s water and sewer service.

Commissioner Larry Johnson noted that the neighbors don’t seem to have an issue with the landowner and how he is trying to improve the property, and asked if anyone showed up at the planning board meeting to complain.

Johnny Easter said no one appeared before the planning board, though he received some phone calls and those concerns were brought to the attention of the board.

Commissioner Van Tucker said the commissioners usually vote yes or no, but he wondered if the commissioners could vote no and send it back to the planning board to address some of the issue raised.

The director said that could be done, and said that this rezoning only affects the land use. Any structure that would be built on that land is another matter altogether and would have to go through the proper permitting process with the county.

The director said that this second matter would cover such topics as having proper setback from the road frontage, having adequate parking for the families, and possible buffers/privacy fencing between it and neighboring lots.

Chairman Mark Marion asked Melendez if Contreras would have any issue complying with conditions such as buffering and parking.

Melendez said he would be obliged to do everything by the book and follow the county’s conditions. “He is very particular about how he wants things done.”

After listening to Easter, the commissioners chose to send the rezoning back to the planning board to address these concerns.

The director said he would like to give the owner ample chance to prepare for the meeting, so he suggested the March board meeting rather than February.

• The next rezoning request came from Lorn Perkosky, who is looking to put a business on 1.77 acres off Cook School Road, on the backside of Kevin Powell’s Foothill Ford, said Johnny Easter.

The request covers two parcels: one of 1.32 acres for the business and another 0.45 acre next to it.

The director said the issue was unanimously approved by the planning board as he had zero calls against it.

Perkosky admitted that he didn’t know that he couldn’t just use the land any way he wanted. He said he couldn’t imagine anyone wanting to use the lot for residential housing because it is so close to U.S. 52 that there is a lot of road noise.

In fact, because of the noise outside, he said it sounds like a good place to put a workshop that would occasionally make its own noise.

The commissioners approved this request.

• Tony Tilley came before the board for rezoning on 0.92 of an acre on Tom Jones Road in Ararat. He is looking to sell golf carts and vehicles.

The planning board noted in its recommendation that there are already two commercial structures on Tilley’s property.

Tilley said buffering isn’t an issue as three-fourths of the surrounding space is his other property on that site.

Like Perkosky, Tilley was quickly approved by the county board.