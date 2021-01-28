Winston-Salem man jailed after police chase

Staff report

Items confiscated by the Pilot Mountain Police Department from a car driven by Michael Scott Garcia, of Winston-Salem, are displayed.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A Winston-Salem man was arrested and charged Sunday with several drug-related charges after a vehicle pursuit through Pilot Mountain ended with his car crashing.

Michael Scott Garcia, 33, of 3636 Cedar Springs Dr., Winston-Salem, was arrested by Pilot Mountain police officers and charged in the incident, according to Police Chief L.R. Jackson.

The police chief said the incident began as a vehicle chase through town around 1 a.m. on Sunday, which led officers onto U.S. 52 North from Pilot Mountain, with the fleeing vehicle a 2006 Dodge Charger.

“The vehicle exited at the Holly Springs Road exit, at a high rate of speed, and lost control at the top of the ramp resulting in an accident,” Jackson said.

As officers closed in, they discovered Garcia was the driver of the car, leading to his arrest.

“Located inside the vehicle was a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, 22.4 grams of marijuana, U.S. currency that totaled $3,469, digital scales, two handguns, and a glass-smoking device used to induce narcotics into the body,” Jackson said.

Garcia was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of firearm by a felon, felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, reckless driving, along with additional motor vehicle violations. He was jailed under a $2 million bond with a Feb. 4 court date.

Assisting the Pilot Mountain Police Department was the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson said.

Garcia was scheduled to be in Forsyth County court Thursday on prior charges of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed gun, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Then on Feb. 12 in Forsyth he faces a charge of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth.

Garcia first became a felon in 2005 when he was convicted of possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI drug (typically marijuana), deliver/sell a Schedule VI drug, and possession of a Schedule II drug (which can include meth, opium, Oxycontin and fentanyl).

He served six months in prison, then another four months after a probation violation.

In 2009 he was convicted of felonies burglary in the first degree, larceny after breaking and entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He also was convicted of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. He served more than six years in prison.

In 2017 he was convicted of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, and drug paraphernalia. He served three months in prison, then a year and a half more after a parole violation a month later for possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was released in November 2019, then returned to prison in February 2020 for another parole violation and served eight months, getting out in October 2020.