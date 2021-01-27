Garbage fee proposal floated in city

Mount Airy officials have been hinting for some time at the possibility of new fees to provide extra revenue to fund items including major equipment and building-related needs, while providing few specifics.
But that has now changed due to a garbage fee of up to $5 per month for city sanitation customers being proposed.
That option arose during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last Thursday night, when officials discussed a five-year Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) for the municipality totaling about $11.6 million in operational needs.
Capital needs include big-ticket items, generally costing more than $10,000, related to buildings, infrastructure projects and equipment for city government operations, such as vehicles.
Along with the $11.6 million in high-priority operational needs, a “visionary” plan has been prepared with a $6.8 million price tag over the five-year period. City Manager Barbara Jones has explained that the visionary list includes possible additions or enhancement of services and facilities.
The proposed garbage fee is viewed as one way to fund needed capital items. Others, as detailed Thursday night by Doug Carter, a Charlotte consultant aiding Mount Airy in its financial planning, include borrowing money, tapping into municipal reserve funds and property tax increases, in addition to new or increased user fees for various services.
Garbage fee details
Commissioner Tom Koch voiced the possibility of the new fee for sanitation collection during a question-and-answer session that capped off Carter’s presentation, although Koch said that idea actually came from the city manager.
Koch mentioned it in the context of a board decision on Thursday night to move ahead with acquiring the most-pressing needs in the Capital Improvements Plan. These include a fire engine, two automated garbage trucks, a leaf machine and a new dump truck for the leaf collection, a $1.6 million total cost.
The switch from manned to automated trash pickups over time will represent a yearly savings of $155,000 in sanitation and benefit costs due to eliminating the four garbage collector positions involved, according to Koch.
“Another thing Barbara has given us is the revenue that would come from a garbage fee,” he said of an additional possible funding source related to sanitation operations.
A fee of $3 per month would generate an estimated $136,800 in additional revenue each year, with a $4 charge reaping $182,400. A monthly fee of $5 stands to produce $228,000.
In responding to follow-up questions after the meeting, Koch said the garbage fee would apply to rental households in town as well as owner-occupied units.
He indicated that imposing such fees would be better for the public than a massive property tax hike such as one of 25% approved by the city council in 2018, before he and two other commissioners came aboard in late 2019.
Koch said the personnel savings from automation, coupled with a garbage fee, could allow the city government to pay off the fire truck and garbage equipment within five years “even though life expectancy is substantially longer than that” for those acquisitions.
“And that’s where you can generate money for additional capital improvement plans,” he added regarding revenue gains under such a scenario. “I think those numbers are important to plug in there.”
Carter, the consultant, applauded the idea of the solid waste or garbage fee, saying other communities have taken that route.
Koch, while expressing support for the idea of the Capital Improvements Plan in general, suggested city officials not necessarily be married to that.
Mentioning how the plan includes items such as HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) upgrades and roofs planned for certain fiscal years, “if a roof isn’t leaking, I don’t know that we ought to replace it,” he said.
“Put out the hottest fires first and figure out how to fund that — that’s my point of view.”
