Northern Pediatrics welcomes Dr. Tallman

Pediatrician Nicholas Tallman, DO, recently joined the physician-led clinical team of Northern Pediatrics, a division of Northern Regional Hospital dedicated to the prevention and diagnosis/treatment of diseases and disorders affecting children.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Nicholas Tallman to our pediatric physician staff,” said Jason W. Edsall, MD, chief medical officer of Northern Regional Hospital. “His demonstrated clinical knowledge and skills, his collaborative and evidence-based approach to patient care, and his positive and sensitive interactions with patients, parents, and colleagues mirrors our mission of providing high-quality care to all, including our community’s precious children.”
“Kids aren’t just little adults,” said Dr. Tallman. “They have their own set of clinical problems unique to them,” which is why he emphasizes the importance of children being seen on a regular basis by a pediatrician familiar with them, their medical history, and their familial support system.
As the father of two young children, Dr. Tallman said there are several aspects of pediatric care that he finds especially appealing – including the opportunity to help allay the fears of parents about their child’s health and clinical outlook.
“A lot of times, I see patients and their families when they’re feeling scared or at their wit’s end, and I’m pleased to be able to use my knowledge and skills to the help them better understand the problem and suggest how we may want to approach it,” he said.
Dr. Tallman’s clinical experience has taught him to respect and appreciate the vital input he gets from parents, usually the mother. “When dealing with children, especially very young children who can’t yet articulate their problem, I have to trust and rely on the mother to explain what’s wrong, and the mom’s intuition is nearly always right on,” he said.
Dr. Tallman’s pursuit of medicine was shaped in part by his father who, after serving as a Navy submariner, enrolled in medical school to become a physician. His father’s perseverance to complete his medical education and training while helping to raise five children left an indelible impression on the young Tallman.
“As a kid, I thought my father was just going to school – but looking back on that time, I now realize how much determination and effort it took for him to achieve his professional goal.”
Tallman’s path to becoming a pediatric specialist was also influenced by his experiences during several medical-mission trips to Honduras. While working toward his undergraduate degree, he volunteered for two church-sponsored trips to Central America where he and the other volunteer caregivers worked alongside a team of surgeons and local physicians to provide care and lifesaving procedures to the underserved people of Guaimaca, a small municipality in the middle of Honduras. “It was eye opening to see how people lived and how medicine was provided in that part of the world,” he said. “There is a great need for medical care there; and the families were always so appreciative of anything we did.”
After graduating Summa cum laude from Clemson University in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science degree in health science, Tallman enrolled in the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (part of Virginia Tech), in Blacksburg, Virginia. The new medical student began his studies with a special gift from his father who proudly passed along to his son his own physician’s “black bag,” a well-recognized symbol of the medical profession.
After earning his medical degree in 2017, Tallman completed a three-year residency program in pediatrics at the Carilion Clinic of Virginia Tech School of Medicine, in Roanoke, Virginia. Along the way, he also earned certifications in Basic Life Support (BLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), and Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP). Tallman also coauthored a pivotal peer-reviewed study related to infertility; and gave oral presentations on a variety of pediatric issues, including childhood obesity and juvenile arthritis.
When not serving his young patients, Dr. Tallman enjoys spending time with his family, which includes wife Lindsay, a pediatric occupational therapist, and their two toddlers: three-year-old Eliza, and two-year-old Levi. “I love being a husband and dad,” he said. The young active family enjoys all forms of outdoor activities, including camping and hiking together. “We hiked an easy trail on Pilot Mountain a few weeks ago,” noted Tallman. The pediatrician is also an eager participant and/or spectator in a variety of sports: soccer, basketball, Frisbee, and football.
Dr. Nicholas Tallman can be reached at Northern Pediatrics, at 336-789-6267. The office is located at 100 North Pointe Boulevard in Mount Airy.