Police reports

January 23, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A West Virginia man has been arrested in Mount Airy on a felony drug charge, according to city police reports.

Daniel Herbert Hughes, 66, of the town of Nettie in the Mountain State, was encountered by officers Wednesday night during a suspicious-vehicle investigation in a parking lot at 364 N. South St. This led to a consent search that allegedly turned up methamphetamine and a glass smoking device.

Hughes was charged with felonious possession of the Schedule II controlled substance along with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court on Monday.

• Sean Patrick McCormack, 49, listed as a homeless person from Mount Airy, was arrested last Monday on charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods stemming from an incident at Lowes Foods. McCormack is accused of stealing soft drinks and a deli sandwich from the supermarket which were recovered.

He also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed on Aug. 10. McCormack initially was jailed after his arrest, but later released under a $1,500 unsecured bond due to having a medical condition. His court date is Feb. 1. McCormack also has been banned from Lowes Foods.

• Greenbriar Condominiums was the scene of a break-in discovered on Jan. 16, which involved entry to a mail-distribution box and the theft of undisclosed property. The condominium complex on Greenbriar Street, located off Cross Creek Drive, is listed as the sole victim of the crime.

• Dakota Gray Browe, 29, of 339 Scenic Acres Lane, Thurmond, was charged with shoplifting/concealment of goods on Jan. 15 at Tractor Supply on Rockford Street, involving unspecified merchandise he allegedly tucked away while inside the store which was recovered.

The case is set for Monday’s session of Surry District Court.