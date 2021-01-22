Pesticide ‘drift damage’ in Surry leads to settlement

State board hears case involving tobacco field

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A case in which a local tobacco crop was damaged by the improper use of pesticides nearby has resulted in a settlement, according to a state agency that handled the matter.

The settlement involving Jeremy W. Johnson of Breezy Ridge Way, Mount Airy, was announced Thursday by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in Raleigh. Johnson is among eight certified pesticide applicators or dealers named in settlement agreements approved recently by the N.C. Pesticide Board.

Johnson, listed as a certified private pesticide applicator, who resides in the Pine Ridge area west of the Interstate 77/74 corridor, agreed to pay $600 for drift damage to a tobacco field which occurred in 2019.

This was in violation of a North Carolina law stating that no person shall apply pesticides under conditions in which pesticide particles or vapors can drift through the air and result in adverse effects.

The case dates to June 10, 2019, when Travis Snodgrass, a state pesticide inspector, received a complaint from Chuck Puckett of Mount Airy concerning possible damage to his tobacco crop, say court documents filed in Wake County regarding the settlement agreement.

Puckett advised that while in his field totaling about 40 acres earlier that month, he noticed several tobacco plants that were curled and had “a cobra head look to them,” according to court documents.

The part of Puckett’s crop which was most impacted was located near a 36-acre cornfield that recently had been sprayed, with the pesticide inspector noting damage to an estimated 25 rows of tobacco.

The growers of the corn were identified as Walter Johnson and his son, Jeremy W. Johnson, the person named in the state case.

Snodgrass subsequently met with the Johnsons, with the elder Johnson advising that Jeremy did all the spraying for their crops.

Jeremy Johnson told the inspector that he had applied two pesticides, Roundup Powermax II and Status, to the cornfield next to Puckett’s tobacco in late May of 2019. However, Johnson said the temperature was 84 degrees that day, the wind was not blowing and he didn’t think the pesticides had drifted onto the tobacco.

Snodgrass obtained tobacco vegetation samples, along with soil and vegetation samples from the cornfield, and identified the presence of Roundup Powermax II, a defoliant/herbicide, and the herbicide Status in the damaging event, court documents add.

The state Structural Pest Control and Pesticides Division alleged that Jeremy Johnson had violated North Carolina’s pesticide rules “either by act or omission” due to the drifting of pesticide vapors or particles.

Parties involved were willing to accept a compromise and settlement of the dispute between them. Johnson agreed to pay the $600 within 30 days of the N.C. Pesticide Board’s approval of the agreement.

That board is a seven-member group appointed by the governor to administer the North Carolina Pesticide Law of 1971.

It contains representatives of state agencies along with the agrochemical industry and farm population, with a non-governmental conservationist and an at-large member representing the general public also included.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.