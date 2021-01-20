Free tax assistance to be offered at library

January 20, 2021
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The city library on Rockford Street will be the only Mount Airy location hosting the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program this year.

It’s often said that nothing is certain but death and taxes, with citizens continuing to face the taxation obligation despite the coronavirus.

Yet there is good news in the form of an annual program in Mount Airy offering taxpayers free assistance in filing their returns.

Organizers assure that similar to taxes and the coronavirus, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program won’t be taking a break during the upcoming filing season, although it will reflect some changes because of the pandemic.

The VITA program operates tax-preparation sites nationwide through the aid of trained volunteers in each participating community.

It is made available locally by the Internal Revenue Service, Mount Airy Public Library, Retired Senior and Volunteer Program of YVEDDI (Yadkin Valley Economic Development District Inc.) and the YVEDDI Surry County Senior Center in Mount Airy.

“And our volunteers who are giving so graciously of their time and talents,” added Carolyn Gentry, center manager.

The VITA tax program offers free help to people of all ages with low and middle incomes (generally less than $57,000 gross) who need it in filing out their returns. Assistance is offered with both state and federal tax forms.

Appointments for the service locally are being scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis through Gentry at the YVEDDI Surry County Senior Center. She can be contacted there at 336-415-4225.

Effects of pandemic

Due to COVID-19, the free income tax preparation will only be offered at the Mount Airy Public Library on Rockford Street this year. In 2020, the VITA program operated at two sites, with a total of 111 returns processed at both, Gentry mentioned Tuesday.

The Surry Senior Center manager had pointed out last Friday that due to the limited number of appointments available, a waiting list was anticipated.

Once an appointment is made and someone needs to cancel for any reason, he or she is asked to notify program providers within 24 hours of the scheduled appointment to free up the space for someone else.

Gentry also says there will be some changes to the handling process to provide social distancing, aimed at safeguarding the tax-preparation volunteers and the public. Masks also will be required for appointments.

Citizens who are experiencing illness, or showing symptoms of COVID-19, are urged to stay home and call program officials at their earliest convenience. “We will do our best to reschedule your appointment,” Gentry assured.

Zoom meeting Thursday

An online VITA awareness meeting is scheduled Thursday via the Zoom video-conferencing website which will provide more details about the assistance program, according to Gentry.

It will include information about appointments including income requirements and the documents participants need to bring to the preparation sessions, along with answering basic questions about the program.

Thursday’s Zoom meeting begins at 10 a.m.

Zoom link information is available from Gentry at 336-415-4225.

A recent report in The Tribune newspaper in Elkin about the availability of the YVEDDI tax-assistance program in that area states that the IRS-certified volunteers can process returns with 1099 income, retirement income, student loans, education and child-care credits, business income, Affordable Care health coverage and capital gains.

However, the volunteers cannot assist clients with tobacco settlement or farm income, nor military or clergy, the Tribune report added. This exclusion is because of the special tax laws in place for those individuals.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

