YVEDDI holds drug take-back event

January 17, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Pictured, from left, are Sgt. Stacy Inman, Sue Thomas, Carolyn Gentry, Ashley Milam, Officer Gerald Daniel, all working at the Jan 13 YVEDDI prescription drug take-back event. (Submitted photo)

On Wednesday, YVEDDI held a prescription drug take back event, collecting more than three pounds of assorted medication for proper disposal.

The event was held during mid-day at the Jones Family Resource Center in Mount Airy. Representatives from the Surry County Senior Center, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Insight Human Services, and the Mount Airy Police Department were all present.

During the event, 3.5 pounds of assorted medications were collected for safe disposal by the police department. While this event offered a drive-though drop off option, the police department has a drop box outside its office for 24 hour use.

“This will hopefully be the first of many opportunities for partnership in helping end the opioid crisis that afflicts our community,” organizers of the event said afterward.

For information on happenings at the Surry County Senior Center, call Carolyn Gentry at 336-415-4225. For more information on RSVP or volunteer opportunities, call Emily Mauck at 336-415-4247.