Law and Order class set at SCC

January 16, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

DOBSON — An introduction to criminal law entitled “Law and Order” will be offered Monday evenings Feb. 1 through April 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

This course, taught by Lead Paralegal Instructor Selina Dougherty, is designed to introduce students to the basics of criminal law. The major topics of study include the purposes of criminal law, the elements of criminal law, defenses to crimes, criminal sanctions, constitutional limits on criminal law and the entrepreneurial mindset as applied to an issue in criminal law

“We will have fun, and I promise you will learn a lot about the law and actually enjoy yourself,” said Dougherty, the class instructor who has a master’s degree in criminal law.

Sample discussions include: What are your Miranda rights? What is the difference between first degree murder, manslaughter, and self-defense? Does North Carolina have a “Stand Your Ground” Law? What is the age of consent in North Carolina, and what should you be teaching your children about this? What really goes on in a courtroom, a jury room and the grand jury?

The class will not require textbooks, homework or tests. The cost is $71.

For more information or to register, contact Susan Ratcliff at 336-386-3309 or ratcliffs@surry.edu.