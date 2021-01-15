Police reports

• A Virginia man is facing multiple charges stemming from a weekend incident at the Aldi grocery store on State Street in which an employee of the business was victimized, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

It involved a wallet being stolen Saturday after being left unsecured on a counter at the store. The wallet, described as “Indian multi-colored” and owned by Aldi employee Nia Ambrielle Ramirez of Taylor Street, contained an undisclosed sum of money, a State Employees Credit Union debit card, a driver’s license and an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card. Miscellaneous keys, including for a Saturn vehicle, also were listed as missing.

An investigation led to Ronald Taylor Dean, 66, of 145 Trudy Lane, Galax, being charged Wednesday with larceny and possession of stolen goods. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb.8.

• Tools and equipment valued at more than $600 were stolen Sunday afternoon from Lowe’s Home Improvement. A Husqvarna 18-inch chainsaw was listed as taken from the store by an unknown suspect along with two DeWalt impact wrenches, described as three-eights-inch and half-inch models.

The property is valued altogether at $667.

• Seth Garland Worth, 40, of 205 Hilda Ave., was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and carrying a concealed gun on Jan. 7 after police responded to an intoxicated-person call at Northern Regional Hospital.

Worth allegedly admitted to driving a 2007 Honda CR-V to the hospital and consuming a Four Loko alcoholic beverage. He subsequently registered a blood-alcohol level of .21 percent, well above the legal driving limit of .08 percent.

A Sig Sauer 9mm handgun found under the driver’s seat was seized along with a magazine and 10 rounds of ammunition. Worth was released on a written promise to appear in District Court on Feb. 15.

• Also on Jan. 7, police were told that a Taurus 9mm handgun and nylon holster owned by Melody Ann Wood of Washington, North Carolina — with a total value of $260 — had been either lost or stolen the day before at the residence of Michaela Larson on Red Corner Lane.

• Tikisha Brooke Hudgins, 39, of 623 Marshall St., was charged with second-degree trespassing on Jan. 4. Police records indicate that Hudgins initially was encountered by officers during a civil disturbance at a residence on West Haymore Street, which she agreed to leave and was banned from by Sara Montgomery of that location.

Hudgins then is said to have made her way to 719 S. South St., the address for Lyons Hosiery, which she was asked to vacate but allegedly refused. That led to the trespassing charge, with the woman also subsequently banned from the South Street premises. Police records indicate that Hudgins is free on a written promise to appear in District Court on Jan. 25.

• Alexander Hamilton Mayo, 25, of 287 Cascade Trail, Fancy Gap, Virginia, was arrested on charges of breaking and entering and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer on Jan. 3.

Mayo was encountered by officers during a civil disturbance at the residence of Cindy Aldea Mayo and Caleb Wesley Brown on East Haymore Street, which he allegedly entered without permission.

The Virginia resident was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond, with the case set for the March 1 District Court session.

• More than $650 in cash was stolen from an unsecured vehicle during the early morning hours of Jan. 2 while parked at the Speedway convenience store on West Pine Street. The victims of the crime are listed as Colton Wuchner and Yana Welch, both of Stateline Road in Claudville, Virginia.

In addition to the money, a black Michael Kors handbag and brown/beige Michael Kors wallet were taken along with cosmetics, the drug Suboxone, a waitress apron, payroll checks and a pink order book.

• Granite City Collision was the scene of a larceny discovered on Dec. 30, involving the theft of property valued at $1,898 owned by Juan Escutia Garcia, a South Main Street resident associated with Best Roofing.

Items were stolen from the bed of Garcia’s 1999 Ford F-350 Super-Duty pickup and a tool box that was pried open. Included were a DeWalt 10-amp, 4.75-inch portable band saw; three DeWalt 20-volt Max lithium ion batteries; a portable Chicago band saw, black and blue in color; two Chicago 3,500-watt portable generators, both black and blue; a box containing miscellaneous tools; and two Kobalt 100-piece assorted tool sets.