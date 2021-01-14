Toys for Tots answered the call

Jane Tesh, Toys for Tots assistant coordinator, gets ready for drive-by contactless toy pick up, even in a cast. (Submitted photo)

Toys for Tots recently finished its annual campaign, collecting toys and other items to help local families have a brighter Christmas.

“We were not able to give out as many toys to each child, but we were able to give out toys, games and most importantly books to almost every family,” said Debbie King, Toys for Tots coordinator. “With the uptick in COVID cases and the slow roll out of the vaccine, we may be forced to run a similar campaign for the 2021 Christmas season,” she said.