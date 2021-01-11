Local bank branch temporary closed

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Customers of the Carter Bank and Trust branch in Mount Airy found themselves out of luck Monday if they needed banking services there.

A sign on the door said the bank was closed due to circumstances beyond their control, but would reopen soon.

Officials with the bank were circumspect regarding why the branch was closed, although an official with the bank’s corporate office in Martinsville, Virginia, did say the branch should reopen by Thursday.

“At Carter Bank & Trust the health and safety of both our employees and customers is a top priority,” said Marketing Officer Brooks Taylor in an email Monday afternoon. “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our branches may be subject to temporary closures or adjusted hours with little or no notice. These changes are temporary and we suggest calling the branch directly to get the most up-to-date information on branch hours, before heading out.”

No one, however, answered telephone calls made directly to the Mount Airy branch and there was no option to leave a voice mail at the general number.

In a later email, Taylor backtracked from the idea that COVID-19 might have had anything to do with the branch closure.

“Carter Bank & Trust reserves the right to close any branch on a temporary basis for any reason in order to [sic] the health and safety of our employees and customers,” he said in a later email. “The (Mount Airy) branch could be closed for air conditioning/heading [sic], roof leak, security, staffing or many other reasons.”

He said the bank should be open to the public again by Thursday, and said customers needing help before then could either use the Carter on the Go app or visit another location. According to the branch locator on the company’s website, the next closest branches are in Wilkesboro or across the Virginia border in Hillsville, Galax, and Stuart.