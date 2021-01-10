Vigil to honor man killed in July

Group hopes to address mental illness issues

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

A local group is planning a candle light vigil Tuesday to honor the life of a man killed in a confrontation with local police last summer, and to bring attention to the plight of the mentally ill.

The organization Equality in Action, working with the man’s family and with Trinity Church, will hold the vigil at Riverside Park to honor the life of Samuel Solomon Cochran Jr., who would have been celebrating his 24th birthday on Tuesday.

Cochran was killed in an altercation with Mount Airy police on July 26. EMS had been called to an Allred Mill Road home initially that day to deal with a chemical or drug overdose, but they called for assistance from the police department. Officers arrived on the scene to find Cochran barricaded inside a home, and when they were able to gain entry to the residence, they found him armed with a knife. He was shot and killed in an ensuing struggle.

Shante Anderson, president and CEO of Equality in Action, said the vigil is to celebrate Cochran’s life and to show further support for his family.

Anderson said the group initially asked the family about a vigil not long after the shooting, but she said the family — especially Cochran’s mother — was too devastated to do anything of that sort at the time. She also said the family didn’t want to do or say anything that might interfere with the SBI probe into the shooting.

“We talked with the family, and we all thought holding a vigil on his 24th birthday, to hold a celebration of his life,” would be the best time for such a gathering.

She said a speaker from the National Alliance on Mental Illness will be addressing those gathered.

Equality in Action

The group spearheading the effort, Anderson said, was recently chartered as a 501(3)c non-profit agency, which sprung from the Facebook group Citizens Unite For Love. That group began in 2017 in response to a Washington Post article which quoted then-Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe making racially insensitive remarks, and quoted others in the community making what some perceived as outright racist statements.

In the immediate aftermath of the article’s publication, Citizens Unite For Love was formed, Mayor Rowe met with the group and others to help bring about some steps toward more racial sensitivity and harmony in the community, and the organization sponsored several marches and other events.

Now, Anderson said, Equality in Action has been formed with a multi-faceted mission. Among it’s goals are to help address mental health and drug addiction issues in the county and to act as an advocacy group for children from homes with an incarcerated parent, or from otherwise underprivileged homes.

It’s goal to make a difference in the community for those suffering from mental illness is part of the focus of Tuesday’s vigil.

Anderson said one of the goals the group would like to accomplish is to work toward creating a mental health crisis team in the city, which would have mental health professionals available to go to the scene of incidents similar to what happened when Cochran was killed.

“We’ve talked with Chief Watson,” she said of the city’s police chief, Dale Watson. “He said police go through crisis intervention training when they are in their academy, but other than that, Chief Watson said there’s not a lot of training they get,” other than routine updates to their training

She said if there was a mental health crisis team in place, a member could go with police on calls that involve a mental heath or drug crisis intervention. “They could talk with the individual…help de-escalate the situation so that the police can do their jobs smoothly without anyone getting hurt.”

Such a team was not in place on the day Cochran was killed.

“All that people read in the paper is that he was on drugs and he was enraged,” she said. “They don’t realize there was a mental illness behind it. We’re not commenting right or wrong on what the police did, we don’t have the facts to comment on that.”

But, she said, such incidents might end more peaceably with a crisis intervention specialist involved.

For now, the group’s efforts Tuesday are on remembering Cochran.

“We’re supporting this family, celebrating his life.”

The vigil is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Riverside Park. For more information on the group, Equality in Action, visit https://equalityinaction.org/