Charges filed in city armed robberies

December 31, 2020
By Tom Joyce

Investigations of recent armed robberies in Mount Airy have led to charges against two people, including a former employee of one of the locations targeted who was listed as a victim of that crime.

A pair of businesses was involved in the robberies that occurred within a one-week span, the first at the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant on North Andy Griffith Parkway during the night of Dec. 10.

McDonald’s employees have told police that a man entered the restaurant and forced them to give him an undisclosed sum of money at gunpoint.

Then on the night of Dec. 17, the Grab and Go convenience store at 512 W. Pine St. across from Mill Creek General Store was robbed by a handgun-wielding man who made off with an unspecified sum of cash from the register area.

The latter incident was accompanied by a home invasion in which the suspect is said to have forcibly entered the residence of Kaeleigh Danielle Hearns on nearby Lovill Street while running from police. He was described as a black male.

Joint investigative efforts by the Mount Airy Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have led to felony charges against a local and out-of-town resident. The arrests of Winzell Dallas Jacobs, 43, of Statesville, and Destiny True Hubbard, 40, of 2514 S Main St., Mount Airy, were announced Wednesday.

Jacobs is accused of two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of first-degree burglary at the residence on Lovill Street.

Hubbard is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

At the time of the Grab and Go incident, Hubbard was listed as an employee of the store and a victim of the crime.

City Police Chief Dale Watson had said earlier this week when updating the status of the two robberies that the investigation pointed to the one at Grab and Go allegedly being an “inside job.”

A woman answering the telephone at Grab and Go Thursday said Hubbard no longer is employed there, with more charges expected.

“This investigation has been ongoing for several weeks and will lead to the issuance of more warrants on one of the individuals,” says a city police statement.

Jacobs was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $450,000 secured bond and Hubbard, $50,000 secured.

They are each scheduled to appear in District Court in Dobson on Jan. 27.

