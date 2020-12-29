Local bust involves Homeland Security

December 29, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A drug bust in Mount Airy involving the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has resulted in the seizure of a large amount of cocaine and the arrest of one individual so far, city police announced Tuesday.

Victor Manuel Rodriguez, 22 of 616 Maple St., is charged with felony trafficking in cocaine by possession, third level; felonious maintaining of a drug vehicle; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. More than 2 pounds of cocaine were found at his residence, authorities say.

Rodriguez was being held under a $360,000 secured bond Tuesday at the Surry County Jail.

The case stems from joint investigation efforts of the Mount Airy Police Department, Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, along with Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Service.

“It originated out of state,” city Police Chief Dale Watson explained Tuesday regarding the presence of the two federal agencies.

He indicated that the investigation began under the purview of Homeland Security and the Postal Service and trickled down to the local level with city and county officers. “They were good enough to allow us to go participate in the investigation as well.”

One of the Department of Homeland Security’s responsibilities, along with monitoring terrorist activity, is investigating Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) engaged in drug trafficking and other crimes. The involvement by the Postal Service also suggests use of the mail system in some way.

“There’s a possible link to a network,” Watson said Tuesday of others potentially involved besides the Mount Airy resident.

This investigation has been ongoing for several months and could lead to the issuance of several more warrants and the arrest of more suspects, city police say.

Chief Watson added that the drug probe is continuing and authorities will see where it goes as far as others being implicated. “We’re still looking at leads.”

On Dec. 23 at around 2:30 a.m., detectives and officers with the different agencies involved seized 1,332 grams of cocaine from the home of Rodriguez, or between 2.5 and 3 pounds.

The cocaine found has a street value of about $100 a gram or more than $100,000, authorities say.

“This shows a combined effort by multi-agencies to help get drugs off our streets,” a statement released by the Mount Airy Police Department notes.

“Drug distributors do not stop dealing at city limit signs or county lines — therefore, agencies working together can make a greater impact,” it adds.

Watson said the delay between the arrest of Rodriguez and announcing the case on Tuesday was due to factors including processing evidence.

Rodriguez is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 27.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.