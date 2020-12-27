Chamber selects officers, board members for 2021

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce recently completed elections for the organization’s 2021 officers and board of directors. The ballot was voted on and approved by the chamber board at its Dec. 15 meeting.

Board members elected as officers and members of the executive committee include: Chris Lumsden, of Northern Regional Hospital, selected as chairman; Connie Hamlin, of Ridgecrest, as vice chair/chair elect 2022; treasurer Luke Morrison of Gates Pharmacy; vice chair Clay Nowlin, CPA, of Aprio Inc.; events chair Brian Johnson of Johnson Granite Inc.; membership chair Connie Hamlin of Ridgecrest; immediate past chair 2020, James Etringer of Cooke Trucking; and president and CEO Randy Collins.

New board members elected for 2021 include Amanda Fretwell of Dr. John L. Gravitte, DDS, PA; Chad Tidd of Chick-fil-A, Mount Airy; and Wendy Wood of Surry Yadkin Electric Membership Corp.

Current members of the Chamber Board include Dr. Candace Holder of Surry Community College; Rocky Killon of Shenandoah Furniture; County Manager Chris Knopf of Surry County; Lenise Lynch of Hampton Inn Mount Airy; Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison of the Mount Airy City Schools; Lilnette Phillips of the State Employees Credit Union; John Philips of State Farm Insurance; Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves of Surry County Public Schools; Hall Roberts of Allegacy Federal Credit Union; Jessica Roberts of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority; Jeffrey Trenter of Carport Central; Todd Tucker of Surry County Economic Development Partnership; and Commissioner Steve Yokeley of the City of Mount Airy.

There are a total of 24 seats on the board and elections are held annually for open seats. Board members serve three-year, staggered terms. Organized in 1959, The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is a private, non profit business association with 555 business members. The Mission of the Chamber is to “advance, promote and encourage successful business growth for our members.” More information on the Chamber can be found at www.mtairyncchamber.org.