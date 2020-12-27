Police reports

December 26, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Property damage occurred last weekend at the Mount Airy Post Office, according to city police reports. The crime was discovered on Dec. 19, involving key tags to overflow boxes at the South Main Street facility being targeted by an unknown party.

• Daniel Carlos McNeil II, 36, of 4869 Westfield Road, was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond on Dec. 16 on charges including two felonies, breaking and entering of a building and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. This occurred after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the home of Chelse Marie Green on Junction Street, where McNeil allegedly entered both the premises and a vehicle there to commit larceny.

A wallet and an undisclosed sum of money were taken, arrest records state. McNeil additionally was charged with second-degree trespassing, which typically relates to someone going to a location from which he or she has been banned, and possession of marijuana. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 4.

• An incident in which a man reported to have been “viciously” attacked by a dog occurred on Dec. 12 at the residence of Michael Preston Newman on West Elm Street, with Newman advising police that he suffered bites to both arms while inside the home. No other information was listed regarding the case that was still under investigation at last report.

• No resolution also has been reported in an armed robbery at the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant on North Andy Griffith Parkway during the night of Dec. 10, which involved a man pointing a gun at employees there and forcing them to give him an undisclosed sum of money.