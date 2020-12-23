Police reports

• Drugs have been stolen from a local business as the result of a break-in, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime was discovered early Sunday at Gates Pharmacy on North South Street. A glass door was smashed to gain entry, with the substances taken including promethazine hydrochloride (HCL), promethazine HCL codeine, promethazine HCL dextrom and progesterone capsules, valued altogether at $370.

Damage to the door was put at $800.

• An armed robbery occurred last Thursday night at Grab and Go Mart on West Pine Street, where a suspect used a handgun to steal an unspecified sum of money from the cash register area. Police reports indicate that the suspect, who was described as a black male, forcibly entered the residence of Kaeleigh Danielle Hearns on nearby Lovill Street while running from police after committing the robbery

Both the robbery and break-in were still under investigation Tuesday.

• Jaden Ryven O’Neal, 20, of 3717 Fisher Valley Road, Dobson, was served with a warrant for a charge of assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 13, which had been filed in June 2017 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with no other details listed. The Dobson resident was encountered by city officers investigating a civil disturbance in the area of South Main and Welch streets who discovered the existence of the warrant.

She is slated for a Jan. 4 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Ashtin Nichole Springthorpe, 31, of 2021 Springs Road, was charged with hit and run on Dec. 13 stemming from a motor vehicle crash at an unspecified location involving a 2007 Nissan Sentra operated by Springthorpe.

She allegedly failed to remain on the scene and left on foot. The case is set for the Feb. 1 District Court session.

• A bicycle was discovered stolen on Dec. 13 from the residence of owner Jennifer Ann Galyean on Newsome Street. It was described as an “old-style” bike, pink in color and valued at $50, which was taken from a rear patio of the home.

• A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV owned by Francisco Hiram Camacho Jr. was stolen from his residence on Granite Road on Dec. 8. The $1,500 vehicle, blue in color and bearing tag number HBM2664, is said to have been taken by a known individual after the keys were removed from Camacho’s home.

• Two people listed as homeless are being held under large bonds in the Surry County Jail on common law robbery-related felony charges in the wake of their arrest earlier this month.

Ariyah Mkenzi Jones, 19, and her fiance, Charles T. Dennis, 33, are each accused of conspiracy to commit felony larceny, with Jones additionally charged with attempted common law robbery and Dennis with accessory after the fact to common law robbery. They were arrested by the Elkin Police Department on Dec. 6, when the charges were filed, and subsequently jailed under a $25,000 secured bond each. Both were still in custody in Dobson as of Monday afternoon.

No details about the alleged robbery case in Mount Airy were listed in police reports, with the two scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 8.