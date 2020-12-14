East Surry students do well in FBLA competition

Liannette Chaves won first place in the T-shirt Design Spirit Event.

Submitted photo

Brianna Whitaker won second place in the Job Interview category.

Submitted photo

Brianna Whitaker won second place in the Job Interview category.

Samantha Blose won first place in T-shirt Design Spirit Event.

Submitted photo

Samantha Blose won first place in T-shirt Design Spirit Event.

Citlali Martinez won first place in T-shirt Design Spirit Event.

Submitted photo

Citlali Martinez won first place in T-shirt Design Spirit Event.

East Surry High School hosted the 2020 FBLA Northwest Region Competitive events virtually, with several East Surry students taking top honors.

Brianna Whitaker took second place in Job Interview competition; Citlali Martinez, Samantha Blose and Liannette Chavez combined to take first place in the T-shirt Design Spirit Event.