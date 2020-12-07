16 graduate from law enforcement course

Sixteen students graduated from Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training Program Day Class recently and passed the State Comprehensive Written Examination administered by the North Carolina Department of Justice, Criminal Standards Division. Graduates are, from left, top row, Luke Bingman, Fabiola Garcia; third row, Kandon Wilson, Joseph Marion, Bailey Johnson, and Cameron McCoy; fourth row, Austin Lynch, Bailey Blevins, Ethan Moats and Caleb Gregory.

Submitted photo

DOBSON — Sixteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program.

The program graduation was held in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry’s campus in Dobson.

The graduates are: Luke Bingman, Amy Blaine, Fabiola Garcia, Bailey Johnson, Ethan Moats and Kandon Wilson of Mount Airy; Joseph Marion of Pilot Mountain; Chitica Rodriguez of Elkin; Tanner Wood of Dobson, Gregory Spencer of Westfield, Caleb Gregory of Boonville, Cameron McCoy of Jonesville, Bailey Blevins and Ryan Slate of King; Austin Lynch of Rural Hall, and Jared Patrick of Glade Valley.

Surry Community College’s BLET program is one of the top programs in the state. “The college is so proud of our BLET program,” said SCC President Dr. David Shockley. “The students performed admirably throughout the entire course of instruction, and our faculties are second to none. Additionally, I want to express my sincere gratitude to our entire law enforcement community whose continued support allows our BLET program to achieve these results.”

Surry Community College offers three Basic Law Enforcement Training courses, two daytime sessions and one nighttime session. The next day class will start Jan. 11, while the next night class will start May 4. This course is accredited by the NC Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission.

Persons desiring to become a sworn law enforcement officer in North Carolina must successfully complete this course in its entirety and pass a state exam. This course consists of 680 hours of training and includes classroom and practical skills. To qualify for admission, an individual must meet the same requirements as those mandated by the N.C. Criminal Justice Standards/N.C. Sheriffs’ Standards Commission for a sworn law enforcement officer.

Course fees include $180 for tuition, $700 for books, a $125 material fee, and approximately $200 for uniforms. Course tuition may be waived through a law enforcement agency sponsorship. Other financial assistance may also be available to qualified individuals. Students may also attend by paying the tuition personally.

Prospective students should contact Jim McHone, director of Law Enforcement Training, at 336-386-3292 or Barry VanHoy, training coordinator, at 336-386-3696 for an interview appointment and to receive the application packet.