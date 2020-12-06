SCC offers programming certificate

DOBSON — Surry Community College is offering a Computer Programming and Development Certificate that can be completed online in just one semester or five months.

his series of online courses introduces students to various concepts in computer programming and prepares them for entry-level IT/Programming jobs. For the first half of the spring 2021 semester, students can enroll in C# Programming; Mobile App Development; and Web, Programming, and Database Foundation. Each of these classes run January through March.

Students can enroll in C++ Programming, Java Programming, and Advanced C# Programming for the second half of the spring 2021 semester which runs March through May. Each of the six classes costs $183. The price does not include textbook.

For more information, visit surry.edu/programming-workforce or contact Kim White at 336-386-3335 or whitek@surry.edu. Students can take these classes to earn college credit or to gain valuable job skills through Surry Community College’s Workforce Technology & Community Education program. Tuition scholarships are available. To check eligibility, please visit www.surry.edu/funding.