Chamber stew sale a big hit

December 6, 2020 John Peters II News 0

Success may lead to becoming annual event

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Ashly Lancaster, center, along with an unidentified person at Northern Regional Hospital, and April Tillery, at left, take a break from sorting chicken stew to pose for a picture Friday.

A chamber of commerce worker hands off a couple of quarts of chicken stew at the drive-through Friday.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce's Travis Frye and Debbie McCliment load up quarts of chicken stew Friday as part of the chamber's chicken stew sale.

Chamber workers pack up boxes of chicken stew for delivery on Friday.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce worked with Servpro of Winston-Salem to deliver chicken stew meals to area businesses that placed delivery orders on Friday.

No one in their right mind would say COVID-19 has been a good thing, but the pandemic has forced people and organizations to find new ways to approach various aspects of their lives, sometimes with positive results.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is no different.

Friday, the chamber held its first — and possibly inaugural — Granite City Chicken Stew Sale, born of necessity to replace some of its other income-producing events canceled throughout the year.

After the brisk sale of more than 400 quarts of the stew, Travis Frye, who serves as the chamber’s program and events director, said Friday’s sale was initially going to be a one-time event. But now, it could become a new late-autumn tradition.

“Normally, we have our Holiday Gala,” he said of the annual gathering at Cross Creek Country Club. “We have a lot of fun and games, Santa is on hand, we have music, a cake walk, we hold our silent auction … we would have all of that.”

This year’s gala, just like most every other activity, was cancelled because of the pandemic and the need to keep large groups from congregating.

Frye, who also is the Autumn Leaves Festival director, said losing all of those events (especially the Autumn Leaves Festival) was a major hit to the chamber’s finances.

Typically, throughout the year, the chamber has six major events and 12 smaller events, he said.

“Those six major events make up half of the budget the chamber takes in,” he said, explaining the other half comes from membership dues. “We don’t take any public money, we don’t take any from the city, from any government agencies. We’re self-funded.”

So when the pandemic hit, and it became apparent having large crowds could be dangerous for those attending, Frye said the chamber had to shift gears.

“Money is not the objective here,” he said in cancelling those events. “It’s about keeping people safe. We made sure the festival was canceled, we hated to do it, but hindsight being 20/20, it was the right decision. … People look to us, the chamber, to set the example.”

Those revenue losses led to Friday’s chicken stew sale, and once plans began, the event really took off.

“Everything else just started coming together. We had a really good amount of sponsorships; our title sponsor, Carolina Carports, really made this possible.”

He added that Northern Regional Hospital purchased 210 quarts of the stew — for all of its employees working Friday — and others from around town bought up just about all they made.

“To see how these businesses are supporting the chamber, members and non-members. … There are so many causes and events they could donate to, and to see them support us … it really humbles us at the chamber.”

In addition to the advance sales of the 400 quarts — which were delivered to area businesses or available for drive-through pick-up, Frye said the chamber made a few extra to sell to walk-up traffic. Throughout the day on Friday, the organization had its front decorated for Christmas, with music and lights courtesy of Dr. John L. Gravitte, and a few quarts that could be sold to walk-up traffic.

While the chicken stew might be over, the second part of the chamber’s fundraiser, a silent auction, will be getting underway on Monday at 8 a.m. The online fundraiser, being run in partnership with Mayberry Online Auction, will run through 5 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Frye said the auction has items and trips with a total retail value of $11,000 up for grabs. Among the items up for bid is an overnight stay at Primland Resort in Meadows of Dan, Virginia, along with a four-day, three-night stay on the Outer Banks, and a diamond necklace with a $750 retail value.

To take part in the auction, visit the chamber’s webpage at www.mtairyncchamber.org or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MountAiryChamber, and follow the link to the auction, which should go active at 8 a.m. Monday. To get registered, go to https://bit.ly/33JKkbJ.