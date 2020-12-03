Two dead in head-on collision in Dobson

December 2, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
Staff Report

DOBSON — Two people died in a head-on collision this evening on U.S. 601 in Dobson.

John Shelton, director of Surry County Emergency Services, said 9-1-1 received a call at 7:01 p.m. about an accident, which was very close to the call center itself.

The wreck occurred on the highway at Collins Road, which is just north of the off-ramp to Dobson.

Shelton said he didn’t want to give out any details just yet because family members of the two deceased had not been reached as of this writing.

He said an SUV and a four-door sedan hit straight on. A man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s were found dead on arrival. No other passengers were discovered.

Shelton said the N.C. Highway Patrol will still have to perform its investigation, but from his observations, it appeared that the man’s vehicle went across the center line; the woman may have tried to swerve at the last second, but there wasn’t time to avoid collision.

In addition to the Highway Patrol and his own EMS, Shelton said several agencies responded to assist with the accident and also traffic control.

On hand were the Dobson and Mount Airy Rescue Squads, Dobson and Central Surry Fire Departments, Dobson police and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.