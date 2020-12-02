No Room in the Inn this winter

Church can’t accommodate overnight stays by homeless

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

First Presbyterian Church of Mount Airy, the front of which is pictured in a file photo, won’t be able to house homeless persons in its fellowship hall as it did last winter due to space and manpower reasons.

The idea of no room in the inn concerns Mary and Joseph being turned away and finding a stable for Jesus’ birth, but homeless persons face a similar crisis in Mount Airy without such a happy ending.

With lack of emergency shelter a growing problem in this area, First Presbyterian Church of Mount Airy filled a void last winter by providing a temporary overnight refuge in its fellowship hall. It was open to both the homeless and others without a warm place to sleep.

Known as Room in the Inn, the effort operated during the coldest months of the year, last January to March, aiding 46 different people while being open for 82 wintry nights.

However, the shelter won’t be available this coming season due to factors including space limitations and the coronavirus.

“We are not (opening), which makes me very sad,” Margaret McGuire, a key volunteer manning the facility along with others in the First Presbyterian congregation, said Tuesday.

McGuire referred to a two-pronged situation which partly involves renovations now under way at First Presbyterian Church affecting space there, which has rendered the fellowship hall unavailable for shelter use.

The second issue relates to COVID-19, as do many other problems presently.

“Most of our volunteers are older,” McGuire explained, which puts them in the high-risk group for the virus. Those who willingly gave up their evenings to man the facility last winter are reluctant to do so again, given the closed-in environment involved.

“So sadly, it’s not going to happen,” McGuire said of a second-annual Room in the Inn for the homeless, “which makes you wonder, what do these people do?”

She pointed out that it offered a unique service compared to the Shepherd’s House, a full-time year-round homeless facility in Mount Airy. Unlike Room in the Inn, it does not provide shelter to single men, only families, women and children and even then must turn folks away at times.

Although Shepherd’s House officials are now overseeing the construction of a new large facility on Spring Street near its existing location to serve more people, McGuire says its mission is different from that of Room in the Inn.

“The Shepherd’s House has more of a program — you buy into a program,” she added, whereas the service at First Presbyterian simply offered shelter and food on a temporary basis.

It averaged about 12 people per night, with a cot or floor mat, blanket and pillow supplied to those seeking a secure place during the colder months along with meals.

“Some of them stayed almost every night and some of them were just passing through,” McGuire said of the nearly 50 different individuals housed.

Since the nearest large homeless shelter is in Winston-Salem, she is hoping some other entity can come to the rescue to aid the homeless in Mount Airy. But as of Tuesday no alternative had been identified for the coming winter.

McGuire said that ideally, a location with a shower will be found, “which our church didn’t have.”

First Presbyterian, located on South Main Street, offered the Room in the Inn program with the help of 10 other area churches.

The local program was patterned after one started in Nashville, Tennessee, which expanded elsewhere and operates under a basic goal of keeping homeless people from freezing on cold winter nights.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

