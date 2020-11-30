Surry County Sheriff Reports

November 29, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:

• Mandy Payne Jones, 43, of Rattler Ridge Trail, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Aug. 24 for failure to appear in Stokes County court Aug. 29. She was given a $775 cash bond and a Sept. 28 court date in Danbury.

• Melissa Renee Dublin, 28, of Pipers Gap Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 24 for failure to appear in court earlier that day. She was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 14 court date.

• Robert Wesley Gibson, 36, of Gwyn Avenue, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Aug. 24 for failure to appear in court July 23. He was given a $730 cash bond and a Sept. 17 court date.

• Omar Cruz Ramoz, 32, of Pepper Mill Lane, Mount Airy, was stopped Aug. 25 in a 2002 Jeep Cherokee on East Pine Street near Linville Road in Flat Rock. He was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in Guilford County court in April 2016 and New Hanover County court in July 2016. He was given a $600 secured bond with a Sept. 25 court date in Wilmington.

• Brandon Darrell Wilson, 23, of Alicia Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Aug. 25, charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated that day. He was given a Sept. 25 court date.

• Amber Rose Walker, 30, of Lisa Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 26 for failure to appear in court Aug. 12. She was given a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 9 court date.

• Charles Edward Walker Jr., 29, of the same address on Lisa Lane, also was served an order for arrest Aug. 26 for failure to appear in court Aug. 12. He was given an $800 secured bond and the same Sept. 9 court date.

• Joshua Luke Rector, 37, of Mountain Park Road, State Road, was served an order for arrest Aug. 26 for failure to appear in court Aug. 17. He was given a $1,00 secured bond and a Sept. 8 court date.

• Michael Shane Williams, 41, of River End Lane, Dobson, was served a criminal summons Aug. 27, charging him with failure to do work in Wilkes County after being paid, dated June 26. He was given a Sept. 25 court date in Wilkesboro.

• Candida Michelle Bowers, 31, of Lineback Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 27 for failure to appear in court June 24 on a charge of possession of a Schedule II drug. She was confined under a $50,000 secured bond with a Sept. 23 court date.

• Cody Dwayne Holt, 29, of Westfield Road,Westfield, was served an order for arrest Aug. 27 for failure to appear in Stokes County court Aug. 10 on a charge of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 8 court date in Danbury.

• Isaiah Daniel Freeman, 19, of Shinault Road, Pinnacle, was served an order for arrest Aug. 26 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on two misdemeanor charges. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 28 court date.

• Bobby Lee Easter, 31, of Lynnwood Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 27 for failure to appear in court on an unnamed date on four misdemeanor charges. He was given a $32,500 secured bond and a Sept. 9 court date.

• Matthew Nicholas Gilpin, 33, of Jay Circle, Jonesville, was served an order for arrest Aug. 28 charging him with failure to pay child support in Yadkin County, dated April 25. He was given a $400 cash bond and a Sept. 25 court date in Yadkinville.

• Joseph Adam Alford, 36, of Apple Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 28 for failure to appear in court July 20 on two misdemeanors. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 21 court date.

• Alejandra Martinez Mendez, 27, of the same address on Apple Drive, also was served an order for arrest Aug. 28 for failure to appear in court July 20 on two misdemeanors. However, she received a larger secured bond of $20,000 with the same Sept. 21 court date.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.