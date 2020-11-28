City officer collars state certification

November 28, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Cpl. Heath Wilburn, right, of the Mount Airy Police Department is recognized for achieving state Advanced Law Enforcement Certification during a city council meeting. Police Chief Dale Watson also is pictured.

Tom Joyce | The News

A second-generation officer with the Mount Airy Police Department described as “a devoted community servant” has achieved the highest level of professional law enforcement certification awarded by a state agency.

Cpl. H.D. “Heath” Wilburn is the latest member of the city police department to gain Advanced Law Enforcement Certification from the N.C. Department of Justice through its Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.

Wilburn was formally recognized for reaching that milestone during a recent meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, being presented with a framed certificate that was awarded based on factors including training, education and on-the-job experience.

Advanced Law Enforcement Certification — the highest professional recognition bestowed by the state commission — is said to represent the optimal training and educational objectives expected in the role of modern criminal justice officer. Requiring at least six years of experience along with educational/training points, it has been achieved previously by other Mount Airy Police Department personnel.

As the latest, Wilburn certainly fills the bill for the recognition criteria, Police Chief Dale Watson said during an awards ceremony attended by family members of the corporal.

“Service is just embedded in his whole philosophy of life,” Watson said of Wilburn, whose father Willie served as a city officer years ago before joining the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Heath Wilburn became a member of the Mount Airy Police Department in July 2013, rising to full-time status in May 2014. Wilburn was promoted to his present rank of senior patrol officer in September 2018, which involves training other department members.

“He does a phenomenal job in that position,” the chief said, also praising the overall example Wilburn sets which includes his dedication to wife Kayla and their child Ridge.

Watson further mentioned that Wilburn earned a four-year college degree in criminal justice, saying this is indicative of the importance the officer places on education.

”He’s a devoted community servant,” Watson added. “He’s the embodiment of service to the community.”

Wilburn said in remarks during the meeting that his law enforcement career is fulfilling a long-held dream.

“I knew from a young age that this is what I wanted to do,” he told those assembled.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.