Police reports

November 26, 2020

• A Mount Airy man has landed in jail on larceny and other charges, according to city police reports.

Joey Keith Caudle, 29, of 873 Fowler Road, also is accused of possession of stolen goods and second-degree trespassing. The charges stem from an investigation of a suspicious-person call last Saturday, with Caudle accused of taking Johny Bootlegger, Bud Light and Four Loko alcoholic beverages, for which restitution is owed.

The location of the theft was not specified, but police records state that Caudle was encountered by officers on Pine Street near Beasley Street in the vicinity of a Speedway convenience store. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and is facing multiple court appearances in December.

• An attempt was made to steal a bicycle on Nov. 18 at the residence of owner Christopher Ryan Henson in the 2000 block of North Main Street, which involved a known individual targeting a Genesis V2900 mountain bike valued at $150. The incident was undergoing further investigation at last report.

• Property including an undisclosed sum of money, Bank of America credit and debit cards, an American Express credit card, a pink Kate Spade wallet valued at $100, a driver’s license, a Mary Kay makeup bag containing makeup ($50) and a portable air compressor ($30) was discovered stolen from the unsecured 2020 Honda Accord of Jamie Ann Buhagiar on Nov. 16.

The crime occurred while the car was at the victim’s home on Country Hills Drive.

• A theft of property valued at $435, owned by Commercial Air Service HVAC in Elkin, was discovered on Nov. 16 at a work site on the grounds of Mayberry Mall. A lock hasp on a trailer was broken, enabling the removal of a thread dye and 50-foot extension cord from inside.

• Undisclosed sums of money and a wallet were listed as stolen as a result of unsecured vehicles being entered at the Hamburg Street residence of two women listed as the victims, Gabrielle Secundino and Maria Secundino. The incident was discovered on the morning of Nov. 16, involving a 2012 Kia Sorento and 1999 Ford F-50 pickup.