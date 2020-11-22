Schools safer amid outbreak

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Active cases of COVID-19 in Surry County remain near an all-time high, while total cases continue climbing — but two places which seem to have a handle on how to prevent the virus’ spread are the city and county school systems.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 278 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center. The county hit its peak so far on Oct. 30, with 301 active cases. Since then, it’s hovered in the mid to upper 200s.

Total confirmed infections as of Friday afternoon stood at 2,546 — up sharply from the 2,182 total on Oct. 30. There have been 44 COVID-related deaths of Surry County residents.

While local health officials have implored area residents to take precautions, and pointed to small, informal gatherings such as family get-togethers, funerals and church services as likely culprits for widespread community transmissions, numbers show there’s little transmission going on in the school systems.

In Surry County Schools, as of Thursday (the latest day figures were available), there had been a total of 96 confirmed cases among the county’s students, faculty, and staff. No single school had yet reached double digits, though North Surry and Surry Central high schools, along with Rockford Elementary School, each had recorded 9 cases.

With a student body of nearly 8,000, along with faculty and staff, that represents less than 2% of the total school population.

The story is similar in the Mount Airy school system. While school officials declined to release the numbers on a per-school basis, citing privacy laws, Carrie Venable, executive officer of communications, said as of Friday there have been less than 30 cases, or less than 2%, of the total school system population.

Both school systems have enforced mask-wearing and social distancing policies on its student and staff, and have had several off-days or remote instruction days to allow time for additional cleaning and disinfecting of school facilities.

City school superintendent Kim Morrison touched on that topic in a monthly column she writes for The Mount Airy News, which appears on page 4A of today’s paper.

“Schools take temperatures each morning and check for symptoms. We make sure families have filled out an attestation form that commits to the fact they do not have COVID symptoms and haven’t been around people with COVID,” she wrote. “Families keep students home from school, church and practices if they have similar symptoms to COVID until they know for sure they are not contagious.”

In that column, she exhorts others in the community to be as diligent, and says faculty, staff and students attending the school systems are in one of the best places to avoid the virus when they attend school.

“Our schools are the safest place for your students and our staff to be, compared to any other place in the community,” she wrote.

Her assertions are backed up by Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health. Dr. Ohl, who gives periodic COVID-19 updates for the Triad area of North Carolina, on Thursday said schools are certainly safer than many businesses, or even other activities children and youth may engage in.

“Schools are pretty much safer than anywhere else around, transmissions of the virus in the schools are basically nonexistent,” he said. “We need to look at real science and the schools are safer than the Halloween party, safer than going to a brewpub and getting pizza, or having people at your house. The schools are safer than most anywhere else. The bars are open, the fitness centers are open. Shame on us as a society. What’s important?” he said of some school systems considering a return to remote learning.

Still, local community spread is a concern of area health officials. Those with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center have asked repeatedly that county residents and visitors exhibit caution and follow basic guidelines — such as mask wearing in public, social distancing, frequent hand washing — and for those who are ill to isolate themselves.

Officials at Northern Regional Hospital are also readying themselves for a busy winter.

While the hospital is not being inundated with patients, as is the case in many localities around the nation, Robin Hodgin, Senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing office. said the 111-bed facility is at 74% patient capacity. As of Friday, the hospital had 11 COVID-19 patients, five of whom were in ICU.

Now, the hospital is facing another complicating factor — flu season. Hodgin said the hospital has already seen a number of patients with influenza, four of whom were being treated at the hospital on Friday.

“There is always a concern during flu season,” she said. “Now, with COVID-19, there is more concern.”

Reach John at (336) 415-4701.

