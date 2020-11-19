Police reports

• A Mount Airy man has been jailed on driving while impaired and other charges stemming from an incident in which he also allegedly bit the arresting officer, according to city police reports.

Francisco Rivera Rodriguez, 60, of 151 Locust Ridge Trail, was encountered by law enforcement personnel during a civil disturbance late night on the night of Nov. 10 in the area of Wards Gap Road and Locust Ridge Trail. He allegedly was driving a 1992 Chevrolet 3500 pickup after consuming an impairing substance and refused to submit to intoxication testing or a blood draw, police records state, which led to the execution of a search warrant for that early Wednesday.

In addition to DWI, Rodriguez is accused of assault on a government official or employee for allegedly biting Officer J.N. Beketov and driving while license revoked (related to a previous impairment violation). He also is facing a 30-day civil driver’s license revocation for refusing the testing. Rodriguez was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond and slated for a Nov. 23 appearance in District Court.

• Two weedeaters with a total value of nearly $500 were stolen on Nov. 10 from the utility trailer of owner Katheryn Woodall Ward of Clyde Hayes Road in Lowgap, while it was parked at a residence on Broad Street. Included were a Stihl model, white and orange in color, and an orange Husqvarna.

• Property valued at $130 was discovered stolen on Nov. 9 at the home of Stuart Jared Heath on Byerly Street, where a car jack, jack stand, an Android cell phone charger and cable and a gun-cleaning kit were taken from an unlocked 2005 Toyota Corolla.

• Matthew Austin Messenger, 29, listed as a homeless resident of Mount Airy, was charged with possession of stolen goods on Nov. 8, stemming from a case the day before in which property with a total value of $590 was removed from multiple unlocked vehicles owned by residents of East Bluemont Road, identified as Lydia Gabreiella DiCandia and Marco Antonio Catarino Ortega.

Included were a Dual 1,500-watt car amplifier, a green in color Portland electric pressure washer, a DeWalt black and yellow cordless power tool, a Milwaukee red and black cordless power tool, women’s wallets and a diaper backpack.

Messenger is facing a Dec. 14 court date.

• Derek Lawrence Smith, 21, of 107 Stratford Place, Dobson, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, a felony involving heroin, after being encountered by police in the upper parking lot of Walmart during a possible overdose call on Nov. 7.

During the investigation, Smith further was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court, which had been issued on Aug. 12. He was held in the county jail under a $2,000 secured bond, with the case set for Monday’s session of Surry District Court.

• Stephanie Nicole Brunt, 34, of Winston-Salem, is facing eight different charges as the result of a larceny call on Nov. 6 at the Goodwill store on Rockford Street, where she also was in possession of a gun and drugs, police records state. Brunt allegedly pushed a store employee while taking items identified as assorted women’s shirts, 10 in all, and a handbag, valued altogether at $46, which were recovered.

The Winston-Salem woman is accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony; assault and battery; carrying a concealed gun; larceny; possession of stolen goods; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana); and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia (scales, a glass smoking glass and a baggie).

Brunt was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on Dec. 14.

• Timothy Scott Jenkins, 56, of 174 W. Pine St., was charged with disorderly conduct on Nov. 6 after being encountered by police at his residence during a loud-music call. The case is set for the Dec. 7 District Court session.

• An unauthorized burn occurred on Nov. 4 at Walmart, where two unknown suspects lit a $5 package of matches on fire while inside the store.

• Lowe’s Home Improvement was the scene of a larceny on Nov. 1, when a DeWalt XR 20-volt power tool, yellow and black in color and valued at about $200, was taken by an unknown suspect.