Franklin students, staff remember former student

November 15, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

Teacher Shannon Southard spoke to students and others gathered in front of a tree placed in memory of student Brayden St. Angelo. His mother, Taryn St. Angelo, and sister Lydia are shown to the right.

<p>Brayden St. Angelo passed away in March. Franklin Elementary School recently planted a tree in his memory.</p>

Franklin Elementary School recently held a celebration of life service to remember and honor Brayden St. Angelo, who died in an accident on March 30.

At that time, schools across the state had transitioned to remote learning due to COVID-19, and friends and classmates of Brayden, who was a kindergarten student in Shannon Southard’s class, were not able to be together to memorialize their friend at the time.

About 30 people recently gathered around a tree that was planted in front of the school in memory of Brayden at the school, where an engraved stone was placed at the foot of the tree.

Principal Molly Anderson and teacher Shannon Southard spoke to his classmates and the others gathered for the occasion. Everyone there released pink balloons as pink was Brayden’s favorite color.

Those in attendance included Brayden’s mother, Taryn St. Angelo, his younger sister Lydia, family and friends, School Resource Officer Jessica Richardson, staff members, and his classmates from last year.

His classmates presented Brayden’s sister with two Pete the Cat books. The series was a favorite of the entire class.

Brayden’s name was also added to a memorial garden at the school. Last year Eagle Scout Landon Strickland led updates and improvements to the memorial garden that is located in a quiet area between the main building and back building.

“Brayden was such a joy to have in my classroom,” Southard shared. “He was such a kind, friendly, smart, sweet, and very loving little boy. His eyes would light up the entire room when he would smile or laugh. He was a good friend to all of his classmates and they all adored him as well. Brayden will always hold a special place in all our hearts.”