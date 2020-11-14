Local election results certified

By John Peters

The Surry County elections results were certified as final on Friday, according to Michella Huff, director of elections for the Surry County Board of Elections.

Certification means the results of the Nov. 3 election have been checked a final time for accuracy, ensuring all mail-in and early ballots were included in the final tabulations.

“Many thanks to the countless hours worked by poll workers, setup and takedown crews, rovers, curbside workers, Board of Education part-time and full-time staff and a fantastic Board of Elections for a record setting election,” she said.

By the time all of the votes were counted, she said 77.96% of registered voters in Surry County had cast a ballot.

The certification showed no change in the results, either in who carried Surry County or in the final tabulations for total results in races that included both Surry County and other voters. Those final Surry County vote tallies in contested races show:

• Todd Harris finished with 25,007 total votes, to 10,677 for Lloyd Terry in the race for Surry County Register of Deeds.

• Randy Floyd tallied 2,974 votes to 2,275 for Phillip W. Thacker in the race for the Mount Airy Board of Education District A race.

• Kyle Hall took 10,078 votes to 2,637 for Rita Cruise in the state House of Representatives District 91 race;

• Sarah Stevens finished with 16,544 Surry County votes to 6,512 for Beth Shaw in the state house District 90 race;

• Deanna Ballard took 14,539 county votes to 4,407 for Jeanne Supin in the state Senate District 45 race;

• Phil Berger took 12,210 votes to 4,545 for Wally White in the state Senate District 30 race;

• Republican Jim O’Neill took 26,451 votes, to 9,621 votes for Democrat Josh Stein in the race for state attorney general;

• Mark Robinson took 27,262 local votes, to 8,854 for Yvonne Lewis Holley in the race for lieutenant governor;

• GOP candidate Dan Forest took 25,366 Surry County votes in his race for governor, compared to 10,872 for Democratic incumbent Roy Cooper — though Cooper won the statewide race. Libertarian Party candidate Steven J. DiFiore took 265 Surry County votes, while Conservative Party candidate Al Pisano took 96 votes.

• Incumbent GOP candidate Patrick McHenry easily won Surry County with 26,891 votes in the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 10, compared to David Parker’s 9,003 votes;

• Incumbent GOP candidate Thom Tillis, who won a tight statewide race for the U.S. Senate, easily outdistanced Cal Cunningham in Surry County, 25,475 to 9,267. Libertarian candidate Shannon Bray received 1,030 votes and Constitution Party candidate Kevin Hayes received 531 votes.

• In the presidential race, though he lost the overall election, incumbent Donald Trump was popular among Surry County voters, taking 27,538 votes to 8,721 for winner Joe Biden. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen received 235 votes, there were 57 write-in votes, Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins received 45 votes and Constitution Party candidate Don Bankenship received 42 local votes.

For complete votes for all local contested races, and other statewide races, visit https://er.ncsbe.gov/?election_dt=11/03/2020&county_id=86&office=ALL&contest=0