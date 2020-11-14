Local winery awarded for hiring vets

November 14, 2020
By Tom Joyce

Deane and Becky Muhlenberg are shown at their Haze Gray Vineyards, which has received a national award for its efforts to employ veterans.

Veterans Day, observed Wednesday, always includes plenty of appreciative words and flag waving, but one local business has earned a national honor for actually walking the walk in hiring former military members.

Haze Gray Vineyards in the Dobson area was recognized during the holiday week as a recipient of the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award.

“They had a virtual awards ceremony,” Becky Muhlenberg, a co-owner of the winery operation located at 761 Stony Knoll Road with her husband Deane, said Friday.

It involved U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia honoring Haze Gray Vineyards and companies across the nation as award recipients during a program originating from Department of Labor facilities in Washington.

The local business earned the Gold Award through an application process of the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Act Medallion Program. It is the only federal award mechanism that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans.

“So my husband is number one — he is a 30-year retired naval officer,” Muhlenberg said Friday in detailing the vets employed at Haze Gray Vineyards.

Two others work there part-time.

“We’re looking for more,” Muhlenberg added. “I would love to hire some part-time people in our tasting room.”

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on a number of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources and compensation. Requirements vary for large, medium and small employers.

Haze Gray Vineyards has hired veterans enrolled in the Surry Community College Viticulture and Enology program.

“We will continue to seek veterans who want to work in the wine industry,” Muhlenberg pledged.

She agreed Friday that former service members deserve appreciation year-round for their contributions in keeping America safe, and said Haze Gray Vineyards chose to celebrate “Veterans Week” instead of Veterans Day.

This included free hot dogs, 200 available in all, being provided Saturday for veterans at the winery as part of a day-long thank-you event that also included live music.

Muhlenberg was hoping to network with prospective employees during the gathering, which is part of an overall emphasis on military appreciation evident with the vineyard operation.

That includes its Haze Gray name that refers to the color scheme used in painting Navy ships. The phrase “Haze Gray and Underway” describes surface vessels that are actively deployed.

In addition, Deane and Becky Muhlenberg honor veterans in their tasting room, which has a picture wall of honor dedicated to those who have served or are serving in the U.S. military.

“It started with our families, and now includes pictures from friends and our patrons who contributed pictures of their loved ones,” Becky explained. “We are all a part of the bigger veterans family.”

The Muhlenbergs both grew up in military households, with Deane an eight-generation service member who was a flight officer.

“Our son is in the Air Force,” Becky said.

The military also is honored through the wine turned out at the vineyard, which began in 2015 with the couple’s purchase of an 85-acre farm where grape production steadily grew. In August 2018, the winery was completed and Haze Gray Vineyards was producing its first estate bottled wines.

Becky mentioned that the offerings include such names as Boot Camp Red and a soon-to-be-released Aviator Red, with a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold donated to help veterans.

