Cooke elected to statewide board

November 11, 2020 John Peters II News 0
Staff Report

Cooke

Long-time Mount Airy City Schools board member Ben Cooke has been elected to serve on the North Carolina State Boards Association.

He was elected last week during the statewide state boards association conference. He will represent the region for two years and serve on the board of directors.

The N.C. State Boards Association is a professional organization that represents local school boards across the state. It is a member-driven association that supports the school governance team—school board members, superintendents, senior administrative staff, and board assistants—in its complex leadership role.

Cooke was elected to the Mount Airy Board of Education in 2010. In 2018 he was unopposed for reelection.

During his 10 years on the board, he has advocated for public schools by attending state board association meetings each year along with regional and statewide meetings when relevant school decisions are being made.

He has been active in his role through frequent school visits and being present at academic, art, and athletic events. He even traveled to China on the district’s first education trip when working to establish its Mandarin Chinese program.

“Not only does he serve his school district well, but he is known for his public service through his business, service club, and volunteering efforts,” the city school system said in announcing his election to the statewide board. His service earned him Mount Airy Citizen of the Year in 2015 from the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.

Born and raised in Mount Airy, Cooke graduated from Mount Airy City Schools in 1989. He has been assisting the football team since 1998. He and his wife Lone own and operate Cooke Rentals Inc. They have three children who have attended the district’s schools, Hanne, Martin, and Peter.