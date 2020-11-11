Surry County Sheriff’s Report

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:
• Brenda Lee Creed, 59, of Cleve Street, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons July 31, charging her with passing a worthless check, dated July 20. She was given an Aug. 3 court date.
• Jeffery Leon Mayes, 57, of Haystack Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Aug. 1 for failure to appear in Yadkin County court July 22. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 19 court date in Yadkinville.
• James Michael Stanley, 63, of Fairlane Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 1 for failure to appear in court June 29. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Sept. 8 court date.
On Nov. 23 he has a court date to face charges of driving while impaired, larceny and possession of stolen goods.
On Jan. 4 he faces additional charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods.
In 2004 he was convicted of felony possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI substance (typically marijuana), felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
He first received suspended sentence, but in 2005 he was convicted on two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He spent three months in jail for that.
He also was convicted of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felony. His 2004 sentences were activated, and he spent eight months in prison.
• James Raymond Savage-Gantt, was served an order for arrest Aug. 1 for failure to appear in Stokes County court, June 9. He was given a $300 cash bond and an Aug. 14 court date in Danbury.
• Marion May Reinemann, 22, of Crosswinds Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 1 for failure to appear in court June 29. The arrest report says she was confined in the county jail with no bond. No court date was listed.
On Dec. 2 she faces a charge of driving while license revoked.
On Jan. 19 in Danbury she faces charges of possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lacey McGee Mullins, 38, of Forest Drive, State Road, was served a criminal summons, charging her with assault and battery against Wayne White of Elkin. She was given a Sept. 4 court date.
• Jason William Johnson, 40, of Casstevens Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 2 for failure to appear in court Aug. 6, 2018. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 2 court date.
He has a court date Dec. 2 for a felony count of obtaining property by false pretense.
In 2014 he was convicted of felony sell/deliver a Schedule II drug and possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug. He received probation and a suspended sentence.
• Kelly Jean Allen, 30, of Moonlight Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Aug. 3 for failure to appear in Yadkin County court July 15 and Watauga County court Jan. 15. She was given an $8,000 secured bond and a Sept. 16 court date in Yadkinville.
• Richard Elijah Nathaniel Goodson, 34, of Cornelius Avenue, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 3 for failure to appear in court Dec. 12. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and an Aug. 21 court date.
He has a Dec. 14 court date to face charges of possession of a Schedule III drug and drug paraphernalia.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Goodson is currently incarcerated in Craven County.
He was found guilty of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. The crimes occurred in June 2013, but he wasn’t convicted until April 2018. He first received probation and a suspended sentence.
After a probation violation, the sentences were activated in April 2019, and he served three months.
In December 2019 he violated his parole and was taken back into custody. On Aug. 4 this year he was convicted of a post-release violation and sent back inside for an eight-month term with a projected release date of April 1.
• Jacob Anthony Boyd, 26, of Cedar Ridge Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 3 for failure to appear in court July 30. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 11 court date.
He has a Superior Court date March 1 for charges of felony possession of stolen goods, becoming a habitual felon, two counts of larceny, and two counts of second-degree trespassing.
In September 2014 he was convicted of six counts of larceny, organized retail theft, possession of stolen goods, possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was given a suspended sentence, which was activated December 2015 by a probation violation. He spent three and a half months in prison.
In July 2016 he was convicted of a parole violation and spent six months in prison.
In November 2017 he was convicted of felony larceny from a merchant and drug paraphernalia. He spent two and a half months in jail.
• Shelby Lynn Utt, 24, of Oak Grove Church Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 3 for failure to appear in court July 28. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Sept. 1 court date.
She has a Nov. 20 court date for a charge of driving while license revoked and having an expired tag.
On Dec. 10 the charges include driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, having an open container in the vehicle, and a further revocation of her license.
The next day she is back in court on additional charges of driving while license revoked, expired license plate, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
