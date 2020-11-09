Shoals Leaders of the Pack named

Fourth grader Andie Horton was one of Cedar Ridge Elementary School’s September Leaders of the Pack.

Submitted photo

<p>Second graders Carter Swift, Brylee Martinez, and Charlee Moser were Leaders of the Pack.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Kindergarten students Zachary Chabot and Jayden Branch are honored as Leaders of the Pack.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Fifth grader Kai Bunker was chosen as a Leader of the Pack.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Third graders Mason Marion, Karlee Cornett, and Kash Easter were honored as Leaders of the Pack.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>First graders Charity Lester and Ashley Anthony were recognized as Leaders of the Pack.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>First grader Dallas Hodges is a Shoals Leader of the Pack.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Cedar Ridge Elementary School recently celebrated the September Panther Leaders of the Pack. These students were nominated by their classroom teacher for displaying accountability. This leadership trait is characterized by being responsible for your actions, your learning, and your performance, within our school.

School officials said they wanted to thank their sponsors, Alpha Structures LLC and the Badgett family, who helped each Leader of the Pack receive a new book and a Chick-Fil-A gift card for their work and accountability.