Pumpkin event draws a crowd

November 4, 2020 John Peters II News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

Pumpkins were plentiful during The Arrow House’s “Halloween Is Not Dead!” pumpkin painting event last Saturday. Here, 10-year-old Jillian Sammons shows a creative flair as she paints a large pumpkin.

Pumpkins were plentiful during The Arrow House’s “Halloween Is Not Dead!” pumpkin painting event Saturday.

Youths and the young-at-heart were invited to create their own pumpkin masterpiece, using a variety of paints and decorations on hand.

The Arrow House, located at 207 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain, is a joint venture of local entrepreneurs Laura Hardy and Beth Tilley Green. Green is a photographer who also works in social media marketing. Hardy works in freelance graphic design and branding and is the owner of Pilot Mountain Art Company

“It was an awesome day,” Hardy said. “We had lots of grandparents bringing children out and everyone was glad to be out of the house and having fun.”

“This was our first event and we were very happy with it,” Green added. “People seemed to be ready for something like this. We were glad to do it and we’re looking forward to doing more.”