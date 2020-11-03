Art grant deadlines approaching

November 3, 2020

CARES deadline is Nov. 6, Grassroots cutoff is Nov. 30

The Surry Arts Council is accepting applications for North Carolina CARES for Arts Subgrants through Nov. 9, and applications for the North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program Subgrants through Nov. 30.

The North Carolina General Assembly designated $9.4 million federal CARES Act funds for arts councils and arts organizations to mitigate business disruptions caused by COVID-19. The North Carolina Arts Council will distribute these funds on a per-capita basis to all North Carolina counties with a population of less than one million people. The Surry Arts Council is receiving the funds and will sub-grant a portion of the county allotment to eligible recipients in Surry County.

Arts Councils and Arts Organizations are eligible to apply for a North Carolina CARES for Arts Subgrant to offset business expenses incurred due to COVID-19 between March 1 and Dec, 30. The following expenses can be considered: paid salaries and benefits, on-going operating expenses, costs associated with canceling programs and creating virtual programs, and COVID-related safety and cleaning measures. Subgrant applicants must provide documentation as evidence for expenses and these documents must include receipts, invoices, monthly financial statements, and payroll ledgers.

North Carolina CARES for Arts funding cannot reimburse expenses already paid by other federal relief funds such as PPP loans, direct grants from the NEA, and stimulus grants issued by the North Carolina Arts Council. Application forms and grant guidelines are available on the Surry Arts Council website at www.surryarts.org. Applications including supporting documentation must be received in the Surry Arts Council office no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 9.

The annual North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program Subgrants are open to Surry County nonprofit and arts organizations who present arts programming. These applications are available on www.ncarts.org and www.surryarts.org. These applications are due in the Surry Arts Council office no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. For questions about either of these subgrant applications email tanya@surryarts.org.