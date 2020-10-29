Pilot Civic Club holds drive-in

October 29, 2020 John Peters II Community, News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

Several families took part in the drive-in movie put on Saturday by the Pilot Mountain Civic Club.

The Pilot Mountain Civic Club hosted a Halloween drive-in movie Saturday evening in the parking lot behind the Pilot Mountain First Citizens Bank. The 1993 Disney film “Hocus Pocus” was the featured film for the evening.

“We were pleased and surprised by the good turn-out considering the weather,” Pilot Mountain Civic Club President Michelle Fallin said. “Most people stayed even after it started raining. We want to give a big thank-you to all our sponsors and to everyone who took part. And thanks to all the civic club members for their hard work in making this a success. It was a team effort.”