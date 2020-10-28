Surge in virus cases alarm health officials

With the number of local active cases of COVID-19 at an all-time high, Surry County health officials are urging residents to take simple precautions proven to slow the spread of the virus.

“It is essential to remember our goal of protecting our friends and loved ones from COVID-19 by practicing the 3Ws,” the Surry County Health and Nutrition said in a statement released Wednesday. Those 3 Ws are:

• Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth

• Wait 6 feet apart

• Wash your hands frequently.

The request for people to take the virus and the precautions seriously comes as Surry County’s cases have surged to 1,861 total cases as of Wednesday morning — 184 new cases confirmed over the past six days. At present, the health center said there are 249 active cases of the virus, the highest since the pandemic began in March. Two more deaths have also been recorded in that time span, bringing the figure to 32.

“While we cannot pinpoint a single source of transmission of COVID-19, it is evident that we currently have vast community spread,” center officials said in the statement released Wednesday.

“Research suggests that the risk of infection if exposed to someone with COVID-19 decreases by:

• 85% with social distancing

• 77% by always wearing a mask

• 76% by duration of contact < 15 minutes

• 67% by frequent handwashing.”

The spike in local cases mirrors a statewide and nationwide trend that has alarmed health officials across the United States.

Last week, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state would remain in Phase 3 of his extended plan imposed in the spring that limits certain business openings, social gatherings, and imposes rules meant to slow the spread of the virus.

In Wednesday’s statement, local health officials said the decision to extend Phase 3, rather than move to less restrictive rules, was “due to the increased trajectory of cases and hospitalizations.”

No single event in North Carolina has been cited as being at the root of the local and statewide surge in cases. Rather, a series of smaller events is likely at fault.

“The increase can be partially attributed to COVID-19 clusters arising from social events, family gatherings, weddings, and funerals,” the Surry health center officials said.

Statewide, there were 263,883 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning, 4,211 of which have resulted in deaths.

Nationally, there have been nearly 8.7 million cases, with more than 225,000 deaths. The nation has average more than 70,000 new cases per day over the past week, according to the Surry County COVID-19 dashboard, with the new daily figures setting record highs several times over the past week.

In addition to hospitals and medical facilities being pushed to capacity in some areas of the nation, the stock market has plummeted this week. Various media reports and financial analysts attribute that to uncertainty over next weeks’s election and over fears that the growth in COVID-19 cases might push some states back into lockdown mode.

