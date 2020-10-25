Museum to mark Day of the Dead

The idea of celebrating death as a part of life might sound strange, but that will occur next Sunday during an event hosted by Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.
This involves the second-annual Day of the Dead observance spearheaded by the museum, billed as a free, family-friendly program scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m., with the public invited.
The Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos in Spanish) is an early November holiday with origins in Southern Mexico dating back to the Aztec empire.
It honors the memory of family members and friends who have died, not as a sad or morbid occasion but one celebrating life. The underlying purpose of the holiday is to remember one’s ancestors while recognizing that death is part of the cycle of human existence.
The inaugural observance locally of the Day of the Dead in 2019 attracted about 375 people, which museum staff member Karen Nealis, one of its key organizers, called “awesome” for such a first-time event.
“I believe the community is wanting to embrace all of our cultures and not just one culture,” she theorized, which includes that of the sizable Latino population in Surry County.
Nealis said she attends Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church in Mount Airy, where the congregation includes Hispanic members who were eager to participate in a celebration such as the Day of the Dead and spread the word about the initial one.
“And I think that is why it was so well-received — they’ve been hungry for it,” the museum representative commented.
COVID-19 factor
This year’s version of the Dia de los Muertos celebration was planned despite the continuing threat of COVID-19.
“We don’t want to let go of it,” Nealis said, explaining that organizers are seeking to maintain the momentum of 2019’s success and the continuity of the event while still acknowledging the presence of the virus.
Next Sunday’s gathering will be accompanied by an adherence to all COVID-19 regulations in place at this time.
The program will be a “floating” event in the museum courtyard where people can “grab and go” to ensure social distancing, museum officials say.
Its list of activities includes take-home craft kits for families, sidewalk art, a scavenger hunt for sugar skulls, music and a raffle for Dia de los Muertos-themed baskets.
Another difference between this and last year will be reflected by a lack of grant funding, which means no mariachi band performing live music as was the case in 2019.
In addition, while the event itself is free, an admission charge to actually enter the museum cannot be waived this year, but Nealis said the bulk of the activities will be held outside with no cost involved.
One exception regarding the inside portion of the museum involves the presence there of a community ofrenda (or offering, similar to an altar).
Museum staffers, volunteers and community members are slated to join forces on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. to build the offrenda. It will serve as a centerpiece for the Day of the Dead celebration which is to be displayed through November.
The community is invited to make its own contributions to honor ancestors during that time.
“Last year’s inaugural event was far more successful than we could have imagined, and we’re excited to be bringing this event back to the community despite the obvious challenges,” museum Executive Director Matt Edwards said in a statement.
The observance should be no less fun, exciting and educational for participants, even with the modifications to conform to coronavirus restrictions, according to organizers.
“Ultimately, this program is about the community — it’s about building bridges,” Edwards added. “It’s an opportunity to help celebrate an important tradition for a fast-growing segment of our community and to introduce those traditions to everyone else.”
Nealis says the hope is to return to a full-fledged program in 2021, including features such as the mariachi band.
She mentioned that during Sunday’s event, food will be sold on a drive-through basis at Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church, 1208 N. Main St.
Halloween distinction
While the Day of the Dead occurs in close proximity to Halloween, with next Sunday’s observance to be held on the day after that holiday, experts say it should not be considered a Mexican version of Halloween.
The modern Day of the Dead holiday traditions are a unique blend of pre-Columbian and Catholic traditions, according to information from Justyn Kissam, the museum’s director of programs and education. That has spread across Mexico and beyond, including mainstream media through avenues such as Disney’s “Coco,” a computer-animated fantasy film released in 2017.
Practices surrounding the holiday bear similarities to Appalachian traditions such as “Decoration Day,” and many of the Victorian-era customs related to the dead which are practiced in this area.
The local Day of the Dead event involves a collaborative effort between Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, community partners and event sponsors including the Holy Angels Youth Group, Holy Angels Hispanic Ministries Choir and Women’s League of Mount Airy.
Those groups are helping to make the program possible and free to the public, organizers say.
