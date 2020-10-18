• A Mount Airy man was jailed Thursday on charges of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and being intoxicated and disruptive, according to city police reports.
Dustin Shane Melton, 30, of 335 Willow St., No. 7, was encountered by officers during a domestic call at his residence, where Melton was intoxicated and “very verbally abusive” toward his girlfriend, Jodie Porter, and law enforcement, arrest records state. The man was warned not to curse in the hallway of the complex where the two live as he was leaving and at one point stepped up to Lt. Travis Whitaker, got within an inch of his face and yelled an expletive that included calling Whitaker a “pig.”
Melton allegedly resisted arrest by refusing to comply with an officer’s lawful commands and was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on Nov. 16.
• Valery Marie Velez Graves, 22, of 1471 Old Highway 52, Pilot Mountain, was charged with multiple counts of larceny and one count of substitution of price Wednesday night at Walmart, stemming from the theft of two different sets of merchandise.
One included miscellaneous items with a total value of $183, and the other baby and hair products involving substitution of price which represented a loss of $104. All the merchandise was recovered, with the woman slated to be in Surry District Court on Nov. 13.
• A child-custody call for service in the police station lobby on Oct. 7 resulted in a Forest City man being incarcerated without privilege of bond. Jason Arthur Davis, 41, an employee of a local staffing agency, was found to be the subject of outstanding warrants for charges of felonious breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, larceny, stalking and injury to personal property.
The charges had been issued through the Elkin Police Department on Oct. 6, with Davis facing a court appearance on Nov. 12.
• A Cana, Virginia, resident, Morgan Denise Cain of Speas Mill Road, was the victim of a crime involving the obtaining of property by false pretense which was reported on Oct. 6. An unknown suspect purchased items through online transactions, with no loss figure or other details listed.
• Tiffany Annette Owens, 29, of 674 Calloway Road, Lowgap, was arrested on a felony drug charge, possession of methamphetamine, on Oct. 4 stemming from a shoplifting incident at Tractor Supply.
Owens was found to have concealed various items inside her purse, according to police records, including a Carhartt helmet liner and toboggan, a 9-inch Stanley Fatmax torpedo level, a three-piece pliers set, milk powder and a nursing bottle, which were all recovered intact.
In addition to the drug violation, the Lowgap woman was charged with concealment of merchandise and possession of drug paraphernalia and jailed under a $3,500 secured bond. She is facing a Nov. 9 appearance in District Court.
• A crime involving financial transaction card fraud and larceny occurred on Oct. 4, in which a known individual stole the Visa debit card of Alexandria Faye Mills of Charlie Norman Road and used it as his own to buy items valued at $254 at Mayberry Tobacco and Vape on West Independence Boulevard.
Both Mills and the business are victims of the crime that was listed as undergoing further investigation.
• The municipal parking lot on Franklin Street was the scene of a motor vehicle break-in on Oct. 3, when the left-rear window of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup owned by April Dawn Badgett of Maple Hollow Road was entered and her Kate Spade white and multi-colored purse valued at $250 taken.
The loss also included a Wells Fargo debit card, Capital One and Discover credit cards, a driver’s license and a wallet, gold in color.
• A break-in was discovered on Oct. 2 at the home of Michael Paul Desmarais, where a pry tool was used to remove the latch to a secured outbuilding, resulting in damage of $200 to the door. Various items with a total value of $165, owned by Desmarais and Tracy Wayne Worrell, were removed, including a drill, hard-case tool box, knitted blanket, bumper cover and tablet.
• A 12-foot trailer valued at $1,500 was discovered stolen on Oct. 1 from the driveway of owner Stephen Larry Norman on Junction Street. It is listed as black in color with serial number NCX763485.
• Matthew Tyler Hayes, 19, of 109 Goldfinch Lane, was served on Oct. 1 with a warrant for a charge of assault, inflicting serious injury which had been filed through the Pilot Mountain Police Department on Sept. 28 with Michael R. Blizard of West Main Street, Pilot Mountain, as the complainant.
Hayes was held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond, with the case scheduled for the Nov. 12 District Court session.
• David Alan Cranfill, 27, of 300 Snody Road, was charged with driving while impaired on Oct. 1 after being encountered by officers on South Main Street near Westfield Road due to a traffic crash involving a 1999 Lincoln Town Car he was operating. Cranfill was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Monday.