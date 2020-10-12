New community chorus Surry Sings to begin Friday

October 12, 2020 John Peters II News 0

Surry Arts Council

Marie Nicholson is overseeing a new community chorus at the Surry Arts Council, Surry Sings. She welcomes people of all ages and experience levels.

“We are hoping that everyone will come out and join together to lift our voices in song,” Nicholson said. The rehearsals begin Friday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. In the case of bad weather, rehearsals will be moved to the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford Street.

Nicholson, who has been involved with a variety of arts, performance, and community organizations over the years, is excited to begin this venture. She plans for the group to entertain during the Black History Month Celebration as well as to host concerts throughout the year — including one at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in the summer of 2021.

John Rees, a musician with decades of experience playing, writing, performing, recording and producing music, will be the accompanist for Surry Sings. Nicholson and Rees have worked together in the past.

Surry Sings will meet weekly throughout the year. “I want to keep the selections easy enough that if someone misses, they will be able to jump right back in,” Nicholson said.

For additional information, contact Nicholson at 336-793-6058 or courtney@surryarts.org.