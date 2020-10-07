Yadkin Valley Tea Trade opens in Pilot

October 7, 2020 John Peters II Business, News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

A ribbon cutting was featured on Friday as part of the grand opening festivities at Yadkin Valley Tea Trade. The new business is located at 111 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain. Taking part in the ceremony are, from left, Yadkin Valley Tea Barista Vee Brogdon, owner Kim Bates, Pilot MountaIn Mayor Evan Cockerham, Cristie Andrews of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, Town of Pilot Mountain Commissioner Scott Needham and Town of Pilot Mountain Commissioner and Pilot Mountain Business Council member Donna Kiger. Attending but not pictured was Pilot Mountain Business Council Chair Pam Morgan.

The Pilot Mountain Business Council hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and certificate presentation on Friday during the Grand Opening celebration at Yadkin Valley Tea Trade. The new business is located at 111 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain.

The ribbon cutting continues a busy stretch of new openings in the Pilot Mountain business community. A ribbon cutting was held earlier last week for Elite Discounted Surplus, located at 100 West Main Street, and another was scheduled for Monday at the new Pilot Mountain location of Propel Pediatric Therapy. At least one other new business opening has been scheduled for early November.

“We’re always thrilled to be able to help with a new business opening,” noted Pilot Mountain Town Commissioner and Pilot Mountain Business Council member Donna Kiger. “To be in the midst of several makes this an exciting time for our town.”

According to Vee Brogdon, tea barista at Yadkin Valley Tea Trade, the business specializes is providing a high quality of loose leaf tea, sourced from the seed to ensure quality. A wide variety of teas are available by cup or bag, including assorted herbal teas.

“There are some flavors that do or don’t speak to an individual,” Brogdon explained, “and we can custom blend for flavor preference. With our varieties and herbal options, we can find something really delicious. I enjoy it when people come in, tell me what they like and I can help find the tea for them.”

The location offers jams and baked goods ranging from sweet treats to healthy options, including plant-based and gluten-free. Local air-roasted coffee is available by cup or beans while honey, candles, essential oils and tea accessories are also offered.

A focus of the business, Brogdon said, is to offer a relaxed atmosphere for “hanging out” and enjoying a cup of tea while maintaining COVID-19 guidelines. Furniture is scattered about the front of the store, allowing patrons to chat while sipping their custom blended tea.

”I want to engage and get to know our community,” she noted. “We’re all about being involved in our community. I look forward to supporting and supplying them and to having their support. That’s how we all get through these challenging times.”

“It’s always exciting to meet the wonderful people making investments in our community,” noted Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham, a participant in Friday’s ribbon cutting event. “We are thrilled to have Elite Discounted Surplus and Yadkin Valley Tea Trade join our growing roster of small businesses. I want to ask everyone to put on a mask and go out to give these folks a nice welcome to Pilot Mountain.”

In keeping with its desire for community involvement and a local emphasis, Yadkin Valley Tea will offer a variety of gift ideas featuring the work of local artists and craftsmen.

Brogdon’s passion for tea stems from her own life experience.

“I’ve had some health issues,” she explained, “and I was drawn to the health benefits of drinking tea. The more I learned, the more I loved it and I wanted to share that tea experience with others.”

Brogdon, from Greensboro, sees the small town atmosphere of Pilot Mountain as being conducive to being a part of a community.

“This is a supportive community with a family environment,” she said.”We’ve already experienced the closeness that can be found here.”