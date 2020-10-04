Police reports

October 4, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A local lodging establishment has been victimized in a case involving injury to real property, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident occurred during the daytime hours Monday at Quality Inn on Rockford Street, where an unknown suspect struck an awning with a vehicle and fled the scene. The damage was put at $1,000.

• A larceny was reported Wednesday in which a package was taken from a mailbox at the residence of Morgan Olivia Brown on Galloway Street. It contained Amazon Self Tanner valued at $85. Although police learned of the crime Wednesday, it actually occurred sometime between late August and early September.

• Carrie Deion Tanner, 24, of 401 Jeffries St., was served Wednesday with a criminal summons for an assault and battery charge that had been issued on Sept. 22 through the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office with Monica Ferguson of Winston-Salem as the complainant.

Tanner was scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Friday, according to police records.

• Taylor Raye Odom, 26, of 195 Colonels Trail, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Sept. 23 at the Circle K convenience store on Rockford Street, where he allegedly was causing a disturbance and bothering a customer, then refused to leave after being asked to do so by a store employee.

Odom was released under a $500 secured bond to appear in District Court on Oct. 12.

• A break-in was discovered on Sept. 20 at the home of Ann Griggs Johnson on West Lebanon Street, which netted the theft of large quantities of assorted beer steins and Kentucky Derby collectible glasses.

• Police were told on Sept. 20 that a black and white Chihuahua valued at $500 had been stolen from the residence of owner Oscar Isaac Rodriguez in the 1000 block of South Main Street. The dog was taken after the home was forcibly entered through a back door.

• A case of obtaining property by false pretense — representing a theft valued at $1,330 — occurred at the Dollar General store on Rockford Street on Sept. 19, when multiple individuals used a card and a code to obtain three reloadable debit cards issued by Netspend, Amex and Green Dot without paying.

• Codie Layne Burchette, 27, listed as homeless, was charged with injury to real property on Sept. 19 on West Pine Street near North South Street after an investigation of a property-damage call. Burchette is accused of causing unspecified damage to a 2018 Ford Explorer.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a Nov. 9 appearance in District Court.

• Property valued at $1,205 was discovered stolen from an unsecured 2015 Toyota Tacoma pickup, along with an undisclosed sum of money, on Sept. 19 at the home of Carl Wayne Ward and Lisa McMillian Yates on Byerly Street.

An Ideal open and closed circuit tracer, a device used to locate wires, was taken along with a black and chrome Ruger .380-caliber handgun, full metal jacket ammunition rounds and a metal magazine.

• Dianiliz Velazquez Rodriguez, 27, of 199 Pool St., Apartment 1, Dobson, was jailed without bond on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in the city limits on Sept. 18.

Her arrest stemmed from a Sept. 16 domestic-related incident on Edgewood Place Lane near Walmart, in which Rodriguez allegedly shot at Jose Noel Perez of South Main Street. The case is set for Monday’s session of District Court.

• Police and North Carolina probation personnel served Jerel Cartez Bailey, 31, of 507 Creed St., with a warrant for a charge of assault on a government official on Sept. 16. It had been filed in December 2010 in Alexander County, with no other details provided.

Bailey was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond to appear in court in Taylorsville, the Alexander County seat, on Oct. 26.

• J. Nieves Perez, 64, of 111 Kitty Hawk Lane, was charged with driving while impaired on Sept. 13 after being encountered by police in the 1100 block of North Andy Griffith Parkway after a traffic crash involving a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup he was operating. Perez registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.26%, police records state, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08% for being behind the wheel.

He is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 12.