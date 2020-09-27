COVID case counting to change

Surry stands at 1,322 cases, 24 deaths

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

On Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website seemed to indicate Surry County has recorded more than 30 new COVID-19 cases within the previous 24 hours.

A local official, however, said that’s not necessarily cause for alarm. Instead, it is indicative of a new testing and reporting method — called an antigen test. Maggie Simmons, assistant health director with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, said those tests only account for about 2% of all positive tests, but they have not been included in the figures reported to the public until now.

This week, the total number of antigen positive tests recorded over the past several months were added to the figures, which accounted for the one-time bump.

The total Surry County cases, as of Friday morning, stood at 1,313, according to the health and human services website. Included in those cases are 23 deaths.

However, Simmons said the actual number of cases, as of Friday afternoon, stood at 1,322, with 24 deaths. Those local figures usually take a day or two to filter to the state website.

The traditional COVID-19 tests most people are familiar with — called a molecular test — involves a healthcare professional taking a nasal swab, then sending that swab off to a laboratory, waiting anywhere from three days to more than a week to get the results back.

The antigen test, according to the FDA, give results in an hour or less, with the nasal or throat swab never leaving the premises of the health care professional administering the test.

Both types of tests are considered accurate for positive tests, although the FDA says the antigen tests’ negative findings sometimes may need to be confirmed with a molecular test.

The state health department said it was adding these results now “due to improved reporting processes.” Doing so brings North Carolina in line with “recently updated case classification guidelines” from the CDC, and to bring the state in line with 31 other states already using the antigen method in reporting cases.

Officials have said including both figures will give a clearer, more accurate picture of how many COVID-19 cases there are.

