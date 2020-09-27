Surry County Most Wanted

September 27, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
Staff Report

Pettry

Bright

Bennett

Nelson

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Crystal Moreen Pettry, 39, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, and hit and run.

• Christy Nicole Bright, 29, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting public officer.

• Jeffrey Lee Smalls, 54, black male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possession of Schedule II and Schedule VI controlled substances.

• Timothy Norris Cox, 48, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of Schedule II drug.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Charles Thomas Bennett, 27, white male, wanted for felony larceny of motor vehicle and felony possession of stolen goods along with a failure to appear charge.

• Eldgie Dodd Ketchum, 36, white male, wanted for felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Subject is also wanted for misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

• Anthony Darrell Nelson, 52, white male, wanted for felony assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

• Kareen Malika Petty, 31, black male, wanted for felony aiding and abetting obtaining property by false pretense.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.