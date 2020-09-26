Special session set on SAC issue

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Brian Royster, a local attorney who is president of the governing board for the Surry Arts Council, urges approval of a lease agreement between it and the city government during a meeting earlier this month.

Discussion will continue Monday on a proposed agreement between City Hall and the Surry Arts Council, regarding a new facility, after the curtain was closed on the issue during a meeting on Sept. 17.

Members of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners were unable to reach a decision then on a ground-lease arrangement with the arts group, voting 3-2 to table the matter to its next regular meeting this coming Thursday.

That is due to provisions of the pact needing to be ironed out to the satisfaction of certain board members, with officials deciding that this should be done during a preliminary meeting before Thursday.

It is scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. in council chambers of the Municipal Building where seating will be limited due to COVID-19 social-distancing restrictions, but citizens can view it by virtual means.

Members of a board subcommittee, including commissioners Ron Niland and Marie Wood, will focus on terms of the proposed lease affecting a new multi-purpose arts center targeted for city-owned property in the vicinity of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Surry Arts Council representatives who have been working for about two years to bring that project to fruition, featuring a Siamese Twins museum, also are expected to attend.

Concerns arose about the proposed ground lease during the Sept. 17 meeting, mainly centered on potential maintenance and other costs posed by the new structure. Plans call for it to be mainly funded by the Surry Arts Council through donations and other sources, then turned over to the city government once complete.

Mount Airy officials have said they hoped to have various issues, such as the length of the lease, settled in order for the full board to make a final decision next Thursday.

The meeting can be viewed virtually via Webex and Facebook Live, including through the Webex link https://mountairy.webex.com/mountairy/onstage/g.php?MTID=ee2cbad7af2b2360b7a810592d2ec2c66 and using the password COMA if prompted.

It also can be accessed by Facebook Live on the City of Mount Airy NC Facebook page, by logging onto Facebook and going to that page.

To listen in by telephone, citizens can call 1-408-418-9388, using access code 173 104 5299 if prompted.

Links are to be posted on www.mountairy.org the day of the meeting.

