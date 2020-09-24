Thanksgiving outreach efforts underway

September 24, 2020 John Peters II News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

The Pilot Mountain Outreach Center is making plans now for this year’s Thanksgiving-In-A-Bag project, providing the food for a traditional Thanksgiving meal to local families with need.

Planning is underway at the Pilot Mountain Outreach Center for the annual Thanksgiving-In-A-Bag project and this year will feature some changes.

Adjustments are being made due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with organizers working to assure that local families with need will again have access to a full traditional Thanksgiving Day meal.

Each year, volunteers come out to the center early on Thanksgiving morning to pass out bags filled with everything necessary for a family meal, including hams, bread, an assortment of side items and an accompanying dessert.

According to outreach center representative Karen Caparolie, this year’s food dispersal will utilize a drive-through format.

”We’re doing this for the safety of our clients and our volunteers,” Caparolie explained. “As far as numbers, we don’t know what to expect this year. But with the need that’s out there, we feel like we may see more people.”

Food bags for the day are prepared and donated each year by area churches and individuals. Churches have committed to prepare well more than 100 bags this year but Caparolie said that more bags may be needed. Commitments to provide bags need to be made by Sept. 30 or as soon thereafter as possible. A food list will be provided, listing the types of food to be included. Those donating food will deliver bags to the center on Nov. 25.

Advance registration is needed by clients to assure receiving a Thanksgiving Day bag. Clients may begin registering on Oct. 6 and names will continue to be taken until Nov. 25.

Registration will be accepted from clients in the areas based on local schools. Pilot Mountain Elementary, Pilot Mountain Middle School, Shoals Elementary, Westfield Elementary, East Surry High School and Pinnacle Elementary are schools areas from which clients will be taken. Residents from the area of Nancy Reynolds Elementary School will be placed on a waiting list with orders to be filled based upon the availability of food.

Those donating food and those registering to receive food are asked to call the center on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9-12 at 336-368-4907. Potential clients are asked to wait until on or after Oct. 6 to call.

Caparolie asks that anyone wanting to volunteer on the day of the event call by early November. She noted that the number of volunteers for this year will be limited as a safety precaution. Volunteers will serve from 7:30-10 on Thanksgiving morning.

“People always look forward to helping with this,” she said. “This year, we’ve seen a lot of hurt and it may mean even more than it has in the past. Everybody who helps are wanting to give of themselves and this is a way for members of the community to take part in meeting the needs of the community.”