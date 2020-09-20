Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:

• Justin Lee Kramer, 22, of Ayers Road, Pinnacle, was served an order for arrest June 28 for failure to appear in Stokes County court June 9 on a misdemeanor charge. He was given a $300 cash bond and a July 21 court date in Danbury.

• Jimmy Tyler Hutchens, 28, of Romey Brown Road, Siloam, was arrested June 28 and charged with felony restraint and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV drug. He was given a $15,000 secured bond on the felony and no bond on the drug charge, with a July 28 court date.

• James Allen Handy Jr., 45, of Hamptonville, was arrested on Parkwood Drive, Elkin, June 29 and charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon. The victim was listed as Shannon Lawson, also of Hamptonville. Handy was held with no bond and a July 1 court appearance.

• Brandy Kay Giacopelli, 40, of Fancy Gap Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 29 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on two misdemeanor counts for the Mount Airy Police Department. She was given a $2,500 secured bond and an Aug. 17 court date.

• Serena Marie Michel, 31, of Haystack Road, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest June 29 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on two misdemeanor counts. She was given a $40,000 secured bond and an Aug. 17 court date.

On Nov. 16 she has a court date for charges of felony conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule I drug, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, shoplifting, possession of stolen goods, and resisting an officer.

• April Michelle Lester, 39, of Canton, was served an order for arrest June 30 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on a misdemeanor count. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a July 10 court date.

She has an Oct. 1 court date for a charge of shoplifting.

On Oct. 13 in Henderson County she faces charges of felony possession of meth, felony possession of heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

She also has several traffic citations coming up charging her with driving while license revoked.

• Kailey Nicole Taylor, 29, of Campbell Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 30 charging her with violating her probation, dated the day before. She was given a $15,000 secured bond and a July 15 court date.

On Feb. 3 she was convicted of assault, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She received probation, a suspended sentence and community service.

In 2016 she also was convicted of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and received the same sentence.

In 2012 she spent two and a half months in prison after getting her probation revoked. She was on probation for convictions for driving while impaired, illegal passing, reckless driving, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

