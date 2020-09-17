Mount Airy Police Reports

• A civil disturbance investigation Sunday in a parking area of Hampton Inn on Rockford Street led to the arrest of two men on felony drug charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident resulted in the seizure of substances including fentanyl, methamphetamine and Suboxone, along with paraphernalia.

Cody Ryan McMillian, 28, of 356 Lynnewood Drive, is charged with possession of meth, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Marquis Anthony Hodges Whitlock, 34, listed as homeless, felonious possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Whitlock was confined in the Surry County Jail under an $8,400 secured bond and McMillian, $6,700 secured, with both men scheduled to appear in District Court on Oct. 19.

• Kaylee Mackenna George, 20, of 838 S. Main St., was served Monday with an outstanding process for a charge of assault and battery, which had been filed on July 28 with Samantha Nicole Chattin of Melton Road in Elkin as the complainant. The case is set for today’s session of Surry District Court.

• Jacqueline Michelle Rankin, 48, of 396 Old Toast Road, was arrested on three felony charges — breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods — after officers allegedly encountered her during a break-in in progress at a home on West Elm Street owned by Lori Dulaney Greene of Lexington.

A Briggs and Stratton push mower, jewelry box and blankets were stolen, with all the property recovered. Rankin was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 19 appearance in District Court.

• Barbara Lynn Blackburn of Pipers Gap Road told police on Sept. 4 that an undisclosed sum of money had been stolen from her purse two days earlier at an unnamed medical facility at 752 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, the address for LabCorp.